Renewi : Buckinghamshire
Renewi plc
Renewi plc
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction03 apr 2023
Issuing institutionRenewi plc
Place of residenceBuckinghamshire
Total capital allocation
Month
Total placed capital
Total votes
Month
|
Total placed capital80.250.295,00 GBP
Total votes80.250.295,00
Previous notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel
ISINGB00BNR4T868
Disclosure1,00
Previous notification80.245.975
Total votes1,00
Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel
Type stockGB00BNR4T868
ISIN1,00
Nominal value80.250.295
Total placed1,00
Votes per stock0
Date last update: 03 April 2023
Disclaimer
Renewi plc published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about RENEWI PLC
Analyst Recommendations on RENEWI PLC
|Sales 2023
|
1 713 M
2 122 M
2 122 M
|Net income 2023
|
62,7 M
77,7 M
77,7 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
574 M
710 M
710 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|7,95x
|Yield 2023
|0,43%
|Capitalization
|
485 M
601 M
601 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,62x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,61x
|Nbr of Employees
|6 641
|Free-Float
|90,1%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends RENEWI PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|607,00 GBX
|Average target price
|925,00 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|52,4%