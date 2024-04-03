Renewi plc
Renewi plc

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction02 apr 2024
Issuing institutionRenewi plc
Place of residenceBuckinghamshire
Previous result
Next result
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital80.551.370,00 GBP Total votes80.551.370,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINGB00BNR4T868 Disclosure1,00 Previous notification80.549.570 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockGB00BNR4T868 ISIN1,00 Nominal value80.551.370 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 03 April 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Renewi plc published this content on 02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2024 22:04:04 UTC.