|Month
|Total placed capital
|Total votes
|Month
|Total placed capital80.551.370,00 GBP
|Total votes80.551.370,00
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|Type stockGewoon aandeel
|ISINGB00BNR4T868
|Disclosure1,00
|Previous notification80.549.570
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value0
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|Type stockGB00BNR4T868
|ISIN1,00
|Nominal value80.551.370
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock0
Date last update: 03 April 2024
