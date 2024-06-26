Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Renewi plc (the "Company") and is for information purposes only. The information contained in this presentation is being made available to, and is only directed at, persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated to ("Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this presentation or any of its contents. This presentation is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is or will be made in, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability (including, without limitation, any liability in negligence) is or will be accepted by the Company or any of its connected persons as to, or in relation to, this presentation or the accuracy or completeness of the information contained therein or any other information, whether written or oral, made available to any Relevant Persons and any liability therefore is hereby expressly disclaimed. The information contained in this presentation should not be assumed to have been updated at any time subsequent to the date shown on the cover hereof. The information relating to the Company and its subsidiaries contained in this presentation has not been verified. This presentation may not be reproduced, redistributed or disclosed in whole or in part to any other person without the prior written consent of the Company. This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer, invitation, inducement or recommendation for the sale or purchase of all or any part of the capital or assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries. Unless specified otherwise, no statement in this presentation is intended as a profit forecast or estimate for any period and no statement in this presentation should be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per share for the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share for the Company. Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this presentation, are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company's directors' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. In this notice, "connected persons" means, in relation to the Company, its subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings and the respective directors, officers, employees, agents and advisers of each of the Company and those subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings. By attending the presentation to which this presentation relates or by accepting this presentation in any other way, you agree to be bound by the foregoing provisions. This presentation is governed by English law, and by accepting a copy of this presentation you agree that the courts of England have non-exclusive jurisdiction to settle any disputes arising out of or in connection with this presentation.

2