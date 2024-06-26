Renewi
1
The Renewi Business
4
Renewi is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the strong market growth opportunity
1
Attractive growth outlook
underpinned by strong regulatory
and customer demand tailwinds
2
Market leader, at the forefront of
recycling technology in the most
advanced recycling markets
3
Strong partner- and customer
relationships and value proposition
drive commercial momentum
4
Unmatched footprint with hubs close
to customers and state-of-art
recycling sites benefiting from scale
5
Significant investments made to take
advantage of growth opportunity
Increasingly strict
50%
55%
Increasing sustainability
regulation and
reduction in material
Plastic packaging
requirements by companies
sustainability targets:
footprint by 2030
recycling rate by 2030
and consumers
#1
#1
#1
#1
Commercial Waste
Hazardous Waste
Fridge dismantling
Glass recycling
NL and BE
NL*
NL and BE
NL and BE *
154 500k 1800+
Key FacilitiesContainers & binsVehicles
>€100m**
Renewi 2.0
Growth capex spent over L2Y
* According to company estimates
5
** Including Paro acquisition in August 2022
Renewi's vision
* vs. 63.2% today (FY24)
Leader in recycling
- Extend industry leading position to 75% recycling*
- Divert more volumes from incineration
- Develop new recycling technologies and partnerships
Leader in low carbon secondary materials production
- Invest in advanced technology to produce high quality low carbon secondary materials replacing virgin sources
Grow market share
- Develop partnerships with leading companies
- Invest in advanced treatment capacity
- Offer superior customer propositions
- Consolidate market position over time
6
Renewi in numbers
CustomersFootprint
150,000+
154
Customers
Operating sites
500,000
6,500+
Containers and bins
Employees
1800
5
Vehicles
Countries
Sustainability
2.5mT
CO2 avoided
63.2%
Recycling rate*
6.6mT
Low-carbon recyclate output
FY24: €1.7b revenue and €106m underlying EBIT from continued operations
* Percentage materials recycled (6.6m tonnes) over all outgoing volumes (10.4m tonnes)
7
Our divisions
Commercial Waste
- Industrial and Commercial waste in Netherlands and Belgium
- Processing of mixed waste and monostreams to circular materials, organics to bio-gas and bio-LNG
Mineralz & Water
- Processing and cleaning contaminated soil and tar to make building products such as gravel, sand and filler
- Cleaning of bottom ash and contaminated water
- Packed chemical waste processing activities
Specialities
- Maltha glass recycling
- Coolrec - speciality Waste and Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) recycling
- UK Municipal (asset held for sale) - Private Finance Initiative, waste management services for 5 municipalities
8
Financial contribution by division FY24
Revenue €1.7 bn
Underlying EBIT €106 m
Commercial Waste
Mineralz & Water
Specialities
Commercial Waste
Mineralz & Water
Specialities
Commercial Waste - core
Mineralz & Water - recovering Specialities - high-growth
* from continued operations
9
Renewi in the circular economy
10
