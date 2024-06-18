Renewi plc

Dear Shareholder 18 June 2024

Notice of Annual General Meeting -11 July 2024

Our Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at the offices of Ashurst LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London, E1 6PW on Thursday 11 July 2024 at 11.00 a.m. Full details of the meeting and the resolutions that will be put to shareholders are set out in the enclosed Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "Notice").

Delivering for shareholders and maximising the value of Renewi

Over the past year, the Company has delivered against its strategy. The Company has reshaped its portfolio, including the recently announced disposal of its UK Municipal business, delivered strong and structural increases in profitability at Coolrec and Maltha, transformed the performance in M&W with ATM outperforming plan, and delivered increasing cash generation. The Board and Executive Team fully recognise the need to deliver improved and sustained value for all shareholders. They believe they have the strategy in place to achieve this and are encouraged by the execution momentum. That said, consistent with its fiduciary duties, the Board wishes to reiterate its willingness to objectively evaluate all alternative routes to maximise value on a timely basis.

The Board also remains committed to strong governance, including evolution of the Board in the ordinary course, in part to achieve the Board's ambition to meet the Board diversity targets set out in Listing Rule 9.8.6(9) by the end of 2024. The Board looks forward to the support of the Company's shareholders at the forthcoming AGM as it continues to oversee the delivery of the Company's strategic vision and creation of sustained value for all shareholders.

Disapplication of pre-emption rights authority

At the 2023 annual general meeting, in accordance with the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles, the Company sought authority to issue shares for cash on a non-pre-emptive basis up to a maximum of 20% of the Company's issued share capital, spread over two resolutions (in each case, with a further authority for the purposes of making a follow-on offer). A significant minority of our shareholders voted against the increased authority requested under the second dis-application of pre-emption rights resolution, which did not pass. As a result, at the 2024 AGM, the Board is proposing a single resolution for the dis-application of pre-emption rights for up to 10% of the Company's issued share capital (plus follow-on offers), having taken into consideration the views of our shareholders.

Voting at the 2024 AGM

In order to vote by proxy you should complete a Form of Proxy and return it to our Registrar by post at the address stated on the form. In order for your Form of Proxy to be considered, the Registrar must receive it no later than 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 9 July 2024. Alternatively, you may vote or appoint a proxy electronically at the Registrar's website, www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy, provided that the Registrar receives your voting or proxy instructions by 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 9 July 2024. Whether or not you intend to attend the meeting in person, you are recommended to submit your voting instructions in advance of the AGM. This will not prevent you from attending and voting at the meeting in person should you so wish.

Shareholders holding shares in CREST may appoint a proxy through the CREST system in accordance with the instructions set out under point 5 on page 8 of this circular. Shareholders holding their shares through Nederlands Centraal Instituut voor Giraal Effectenverkeer BV ('Euroclear Nederland') may vote by proxy in accordance with the instructions set out under point 6 on page 9 of this circular.

Recommendation

The Board considers the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and the Directors unanimously recommend you give them your support by voting in favour of the resolutions, as the Directors intend to do themselves in respect of their own beneficial holdings in the Company.

Yours faithfully

Ben Verwaayen

Chairman

