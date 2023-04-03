Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Renewi plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKS   GB00BNR4T868

RENEWI PLC

(SKS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:17 2023-04-03 am EDT
605.00 GBX   -0.33%
Renewi : Notice to Noteholders - New Guarantor

04/03/2023 | 01:26pm EDT
Renewi plc
Renewi plc

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date03 apr 2023 - 16:46
Statutory nameRenewi plc
TitleNotice to Noteholders - New Guarantor
Previous result

Date last update: 03 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Renewi plc published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 17:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 713 M 2 122 M 2 122 M
Net income 2023 62,7 M 77,7 M 77,7 M
Net Debt 2023 574 M 710 M 710 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,95x
Yield 2023 0,43%
Capitalization 487 M 603 M 603 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 6 641
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart RENEWI PLC
Duration : Period :
Renewi plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEWI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 607,00 GBX
Average target price 925,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Otto Frank de Bont Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Annemieke den Otter Chief Financial Office
Bernardus Johannes Maria Verwaayen Non-Executive Chairman
Maarten Buikhuisen Chief Information Officer
Allard Castelein Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENEWI PLC1.51%603
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.4.91%35 772
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.17.86%11 829
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.4.22%4 274
STERICYCLE, INC.-12.59%4 031
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-9.51%3 553
