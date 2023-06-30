Closing the loop: our journey towards a circular economy

Renewi plc Sustainability Review 2023

We are

Renewi

We are a waste-to-product company and a leader in sustainability, operating at the heart of the circular economy. As pure-play recyclers, our core purpose is to protect the world by giving new life to used materials.

Every day we help our customers progress towards their net-zero ambitions. We do this by creating secondary materials with a lower carbon footprint than the primary resources they replace. We help our customers help the planet.

Why what we do matters

Most have realised the transition to clean energy alone is not enough to meet the climate challenges we face. Circular economies, through resource preservation and reduced reliance on incineration and landfill, play a vital role in slowing climate change.

Building on a legacy of more than 100 years, our work brings us one step closer to a cleaner, more sustainable world.

Secondary material Maltha, recycled solar panels, part of the Photorama project

Renewi plc Sustainability Review 2023

← →

2

Contents

Group overview

Our purpose drives

our strategy

5

Our three divisions

6

Our progress this year

7

A message from the CEO

8

Society is demanding change...

9

Our role in the

circular economy

10

What we do: converting

waste to product

12

Aligning to the UN SDGs

13

ESG accreditations,

ratings and frameworks

15

Enable the

circular economy

Recycling rate and

carbon avoidance

17

Wastewater treatment

activities

23

Renewable electricity

and low carbon footprint

biogas production

25

Reduce our carbon emissions

Reduce our carbon footprint...29

Reduce our carbon footprint

in waste collection

32

Reduce our carbon footprint

in operations

34

Care for people

Positively impacting

our communities

38

Delivering people home

safe and well, every day

40

Make Renewi a rewarding,

diverse and inclusive

working environment

46

Beyond carbon

Appendix

Water and the climate

55

UN Global Compact

Mapping our water footprint

57

Ten Principles

59

Key divisional performance

60

Renewi plc Sustainability Review 2023

← →

3

Group overview

Enable the circular economy

Reduce our carbon emissions

Group overview

Our vision is to be the leading waste-to- product company in the world's most advanced circular economies - contributing to a sustainable society for all key stakeholders: our customers, suppliers, local communities, employees, regulators, governments, investors and lenders.

Renewi plc Sustainability Review 2023

Care for people

Beyond carbon

Appendix

Secondary material Mineralz & Water, gravel mix; polluted soil and asphalt is processed into gravel, sand and filler for the concrete industry

4

Group overview

Enable the circular economy

Reduce our carbon emissions

Our purpose drives our strategy

Care for people

Beyond carbon

Appendix

Sustainability themes

Our values

Who we are

Our purpose

To protect the world by giving new life to used materials.

Our vision

To be the leading waste-to-product company in Europe's most advanced circular economies.

Our strategy

Leader in recycling

Leading

waste-to-

Enable the circular economy

page 16

Reduce our carbon emissions

page 28

Safe

Safety above all else

Sustainable

Make a daily difference to our planet

Innovative

Do it better every day

How we act

Accountable

Do what we say we'll do

Leader in

product

company

Customer-focused

secondary

materials

production

Selectively grow

market share

Care for people

page 37

Add value for our customers

Together

Always open and respectful

Renewi plc Sustainability Review 2023

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Renewi plc published this content on 29 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 12:22:28 UTC.