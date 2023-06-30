We are

Renewi

We are a waste-to-product company and a leader in sustainability, operating at the heart of the circular economy. As pure-play recyclers, our core purpose is to protect the world by giving new life to used materials.

Every day we help our customers progress towards their net-zero ambitions. We do this by creating secondary materials with a lower carbon footprint than the primary resources they replace. We help our customers help the planet.

Why what we do matters

Most have realised the transition to clean energy alone is not enough to meet the climate challenges we face. Circular economies, through resource preservation and reduced reliance on incineration and landfill, play a vital role in slowing climate change.

Building on a legacy of more than 100 years, our work brings us one step closer to a cleaner, more sustainable world.