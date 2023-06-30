Closing the loop: our journey towards a circular economy
We are
Renewi
We are a waste-to-product company and a leader in sustainability, operating at the heart of the circular economy. As pure-play recyclers, our core purpose is to protect the world by giving new life to used materials.
Every day we help our customers progress towards their net-zero ambitions. We do this by creating secondary materials with a lower carbon footprint than the primary resources they replace. We help our customers help the planet.
Why what we do matters
Most have realised the transition to clean energy alone is not enough to meet the climate challenges we face. Circular economies, through resource preservation and reduced reliance on incineration and landfill, play a vital role in slowing climate change.
Building on a legacy of more than 100 years, our work brings us one step closer to a cleaner, more sustainable world.
Secondary material Maltha, recycled solar panels, part of the Photorama project
Contents
Group overview
Our purpose drives
our strategy
5
Our three divisions
6
Our progress this year
7
A message from the CEO
8
Society is demanding change...
9
Our role in the
circular economy
10
What we do: converting
waste to product
12
Aligning to the UN SDGs
13
ESG accreditations,
ratings and frameworks
15
Enable the
circular economy
Recycling rate and
carbon avoidance
17
Wastewater treatment
activities
23
Renewable electricity
and low carbon footprint
biogas production
25
Reduce our carbon emissions
Reduce our carbon footprint...29
Reduce our carbon footprint
in waste collection
32
Reduce our carbon footprint
in operations
34
Care for people
Positively impacting
our communities
38
Delivering people home
safe and well, every day
40
Make Renewi a rewarding,
diverse and inclusive
working environment
46
Beyond carbon
Appendix
Water and the climate
55
UN Global Compact
Mapping our water footprint
57
Ten Principles
59
Key divisional performance
60
Group overview
Enable the circular economy
Reduce our carbon emissions
Group overview
Our vision is to be the leading waste-to- product company in the world's most advanced circular economies - contributing to a sustainable society for all key stakeholders: our customers, suppliers, local communities, employees, regulators, governments, investors and lenders.
Care for people
Beyond carbon
Appendix
Secondary material Mineralz & Water, gravel mix; polluted soil and asphalt is processed into gravel, sand and filler for the concrete industry
Group overview
Enable the circular economy
Reduce our carbon emissions
Our purpose drives our strategy
Care for people
Beyond carbon
Appendix
Sustainability themes
Our values
Who we are
Our purpose
To protect the world by giving new life to used materials.
Our vision
To be the leading waste-to-product company in Europe's most advanced circular economies.
Our strategy
Leader in recycling
Leading
waste-to-
Enable the circular economy
page 16
Reduce our carbon emissions
page 28
Safe
Safety above all else
Sustainable
Make a daily difference to our planet
Innovative
Do it better every day
How we act
Accountable
Do what we say we'll do
Leader in
product
company
Customer-focused
secondary
materials
production
Selectively grow
market share
Care for people
page 37
Add value for our customers
Together
Always open and respectful
