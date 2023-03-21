Renewi : Tax Strategy 2023

taxes are identified and paid.

BACKGROUND

Integrity is at the heart of our core value of Accountable, something that very much applies to our strategy with respect to taxes. We commit to being open, honest and doing the right thing. Our core ethical principles guide the way that we make decisions.

This tax strategy document is referred to in the Group's Code of Conduct in which all employees are also given clear requirements to consult senior management in the event of any uncertainty about a tax issue. Also included in the Code of Conduct is the Corporate Criminal Offence for failure to prevent the facilitation of tax evasion in which it is stated that we do not do any business with customers, suppliers or other business partners if we know or have reason to think that they may be involved in tax evasion.

The principles in this document relate specifically to UK taxation but are applied across the Group.

SCOPE

The document has been approved by the Board and Audit Committee and applies to Renewi plc and all UK entities in its Group as at the date of publication. This document will be reviewed periodically and annually as a minimum.

The Group regards publication as complying with the duty under Part 2, Schedule 19, Finance Act 2016.

APPROACH TO BUSINESS TAX

The Group has several guiding principles with respect to business tax:

To pay the right amount of tax in the right place at the right time.

To comply with the relevant laws, rules, regulations and reporting and disclosure requirements. This includes ensuring that tax is embedded throughout the business with adequate communication and disclosure of relevant facts to HMRC.

To support the execution of the business strategy by applying a consistent approach to tax in line with core values. Our tax positions will be driven by our commercial priorities which include improving operational activities, increasing efficiency and transparency as well as a continued focus on sustainability.

Apply professional care in the management of risks associated with tax matters.

Build and maintain strong and collaborative relationships with tax authorities.

Where available we use appropriate incentives set out in the tax legislation to minimise the costs of conducting business.

OVERVIEW OF INTERNAL GOVERNANCE

Tax is the ultimate responsibility of the CFO who sits on the Renewi plc Board. The CFO is also the Senior Accounting Officer for UK tax affairs.

Officer for UK tax affairs.

There are at least three meetings of the Audit Committee every year. The CFO, the Group Financial Controller and Group Tax Manager normally attend these meetings and a tax paper is submitted to each meeting covering updates on tax risks and developments. Moreover, tax is a subject that is considered by the Board regularly and appropriate updates are included in the monthly CFO report.

Day to day matters are delegated to the Group Tax Manager and the Group Financial Controller - who hold qualifications and experience appropriate to their roles. The CFO, Group Financial Controller and Group Tax Manager hold regular meetings with a variety of external tax professionals. The principal objective of these meetings is to ensure that the Group complies with best practice.