Renewi : The Time to Act is Now



With the rubble crusher, we convert large pieces of rubble - from various construction and demolition projects - into high-quality granulate. This granulate can be used in road construction and the concrete industry

This year is pivotal for Europe and the UK to progress in positioning themselves to deliver against their Circular Economy targets. Renewi, a leading waste-to-product company, is ready to play its part in supporting Governments to reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG's) and achieving sustainable goals by transitioning more used materials into high quality secondary raw materials.

Last year GHG's in Europe fell by 13.3 %. This impressive achievement positions the continent well if it is to deliver on its 2030 sustainability targets. However if Europe is to continue to make progress in cutting emissions, decisive action must be taken.

It is time for Europe and the UK to place the Circular Economy front and centre - design out waste and pollution, keep products and materials in use and regenerate natural systems in order to build and rebuild overall system health. The recycling sector has a key role to play when it comes to turning used materials (end of life products) into high quality secondary raw materials and making it possible for the manufacturing sector to re-use them to replace virgin raw materials. Not only will this protect the planet by reducing the need to mine virgin materials, but it will also help reduce carbon emissions in the production process.

'Europe and the UK have shown their commitment to play a leading role in introducing circularity and delivering on the Circular Economy,' says Otto de Bont, CEO of Renewi. 'The Netherlands and Belgium, alongside a handful of other Northern European countries, are in the lead. However, Governments need to take additional steps to deliver against ambitious climate goals.

'This may include introducing incentives to stimulate demand for secondary raw materials, such as a mandatory minimum amount of usage of secondary materials, introducing CO 2 taxes on incineration and introducing 'true pricing' on primary materials by including the cost impact they have on the environment. Also important is to increase the offering of subsidies to stimulate the use of innovative new recycling technologies so that hard-to-recycle waste streams can be transitioned in the future as well', he says. 'The time for Governments to act in getting industry behind the Circular Economy is now.'

Renewi is ready to support governments thanks to its sustainability strategy centered on producing and reusing an ever-increasing volume of secondary raw materials linked to its mission to increase recycling rates by 10% to 75% by 2025. This, alongside Renewi's resilient results and the company's reduction in CO2 emissions from activities on site and waste collection using low emission trucks, makes Renewi a frontrunner in aiding Europe and the UK to make their value chains more circular.

Learn more about the company's commitment to act by reading Renewi's Sustainability Review: