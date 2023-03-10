Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Renewi plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKS   GB00BNR4T868

RENEWI PLC

(SKS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:20:08 2023-03-10 am EST
658.50 GBX   -2.01%
07:02aRenewi notes "positive" EU landfill investigation conclusion
AN
06:52aRenewi notes "positive" EU conclusion on landfill investigation
AN
03/06Renewi : continues to be recognised in the FTSE4Good Index Series
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renewi notes "positive" EU conclusion on landfill investigation

03/10/2023 | 06:52am EST
(Alliance News) - Renewi PLC on Friday said there was a "positive" conclusion to the landfill investigation by the European Commission, which determined the Wallonia region of Belgium did not provide state aid to Renewi.

The Milton Keynes, England-based waste management company reacted to the decision published by the European Commission on Friday last week, which determined state aid was not given to either Renewi Valorisation or Quarry NV.

The state aid relates to "certain recycled waste materials that were added to the now closed Cetem landfill in Mont Saint Guibert to contour the site for closure and rehabilitation", Renewi said.

"In the past two years, the Belgian Walloon region and Renewi both provided extensive information to the European Commission demonstrating that all materials used in the landfill rehabilitation were appropriate and that there was no selectivity in the Walloon region's treatment of Renewi," Renewi said in a statement.

"Renewi is pleased this matter is now resolved and the provision of EUR15 million taken for this liability in financial 2020 can be released."

Shares in Renewi were down 1.3% to 663.00 pence each in London on Friday before midday.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
RENEWI PLC -1.85% 659.6 Delayed Quote.12.37%
WASTE MANAGEMENT 0.48% 150.62 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
