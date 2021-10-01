Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Blocklisting Interim Review 01-Oct-2021 / 10:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 1 October 2021
Name of applicant: Renewi plc
Name of scheme: Renewi plc Long Term
Incentive Plans
Period of return: From: 01/04/2021 To: 30/09/2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 216,213
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last Nil
return (if any increase has been applied for):
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 1
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 216,212
Name of applicant: Renewi plc
Name of scheme: Renewi plc 2015
Sharesave Scheme
Period of return: From: 01/04/ To: 30/09/
2021 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 118,109
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last Nil
return (if any increase has been applied for):
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 9,520
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 108,589
Name of contact: Tim Pratt, Deputy Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: + 44 (0)1908 650 589
ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: RWI
LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 123288
EQS News ID: 1237168
