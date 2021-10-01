Log in
Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Blocklisting Interim Review 01-Oct-2021 / 10:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 1 October 2021 

Name of applicant:                                                                             Renewi plc 
Name of scheme:                                                                                Renewi plc Long Term 
                                                                                               Incentive Plans 
Period of return:                                                        From:                 01/04/2021 To: 30/09/2021 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:                         216,213 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last   Nil 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):      1 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:                     216,212 
Name of applicant:                                                                              Renewi plc 
Name of scheme:                                                                                 Renewi plc 2015 
                                                                                                Sharesave Scheme 
Period of return:                                                         From:                 01/04/    To: 30/09/ 
                                                                                                2021          2021 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:                          118,109 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last    Nil 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):       9,520 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:                      108,589 
Name of contact:             Tim Pratt, Deputy Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: + 44 (0)1908 650 589

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code:  BLR 
TIDM:           RWI 
LEI Code:       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   123288 
EQS News ID:    1237168 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237168&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2021 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

