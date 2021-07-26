Log in
    SKS   GB00BNR4T868

RENEWI PLC

(SKS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/26 05:23:25 am
554 GBX   +1.09%
Renewi plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding -4-

07/26/2021 | 05:24am EDT
Outside a trading venue 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                   Daniel Post 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
a)            Position/status 
                                                                   Transformation Director (PDMR) 
 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment 
                                                                   Initial Notification 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                   Renewi plc 
 
b)            LEI 
                                                                   213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of 
              instrument 
a)                                                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
              Identification code 
                                                                   GB00BNR4T868 
 
              Nature of the transaction 
b)                                                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                                                   Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                                                   Shares         Shares 
 
              Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                                                 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
                                                                   GBPNIL           12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                   Philip Griffin-Smith 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
a)            Position/status 
                                                                   Group Company Secretary (PDMR) 
 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment 
                                                                   Initial Notification 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                   Renewi plc 
 
b)            LEI 
                                                                   213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of 
              instrument 
a)                                                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
              Identification code 
                                                                   GB00BNR4T868 
 
              Nature of the transaction 
b)                                                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                                                   Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                                                   Shares         Shares 
 
              Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                                                 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
                                                                   GBPNIL           7,500

Aggregated information

d) 7,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Contact

Tim Pratt, Assistant Company Secretary

Company.secretary@renewiplc.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB0007995243 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           RWI 
LEI Code:       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   118467 
EQS News ID:    1221601 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221601&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 05:23 ET (09:23 GMT)

