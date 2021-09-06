Log in
RENEWI PLC

09/06 11:29:29 am
570 GBX   +0.88%
RENEWI PLC : Holding(s) in Company
DJ
RENEWI : The circular economy really has to move up a gear now
PU
RENEWI : The climate emergency
PU
Renewi plc : Holding(s) in Company

09/06/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Holding(s) in Company 06-Sep-2021 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BNR4T868

Issuer Name

Renewi PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Sterling Strategic Value Fund S.A., SICAV-RAIF

City of registered office (if applicable)

Luxembourg

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

06-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

                                % of voting rights     % of voting rights through      Total of both Total number of 
.                               attached to shares     financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +   voting rights held 
                                (total of 8.A)         8.B 1 + 8.B 2)                  8.B)          in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed  0.000000               0.000000                        0.000000      0 
or reached 
Position of previous            4.986200               0.000000                        4.986200 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting   % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)         rights (DTR5.1)         rights (DTR5.2.1)         rights (DTR5.1)      rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BNR4T868              0                       0                         0.000000             0.000000 
Sub Total 8.A             0                                                 0.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/         Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the       % of voting 
instrument          date       conversion period instrument is exercised/converted                         rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial       Expiration    Exercise/conversion    Physical or cash       Number of voting    % of voting 
instrument              date          period                 settlement             rights              rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 

Ultimate      Name of     % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
controlling   controlled  equals or is higher than    instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
person        undertaking the notifiable threshold    than the notifiable threshold          notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

06-Sep-2021

13. Place Of Completion

LUXEMBOURG

ISIN:           GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           RWI 
LEI Code:       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
                3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   121578 
EQS News ID:    1231506 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231506&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2021 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

