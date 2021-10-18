Renewi : pledges support for Anti-Slavery Day 2021

Renewi takes a zero approach to modern slavery and has pledged its support for Anti-Slavery Day, which takes place today (Monday, October 18).

Today, we are posting messages across our social media platforms to raise awareness of this terrible crime, using the hashtags #wastesectorsayszero and #antislaveryday.

We will also be sharing messages by Hope for Justice, which works with the Slave-Free Alliance to raise awareness across the business sector while acknowledging slavery in supply chains is real and is a key factor driving human trafficking in the developing world and across borders.

Modern slaveryis the illegal exploitation of people for personal or commercial gainand is often hidden in plain sight. It is estimated there are 13,000 victims each year in the UK alone.

Modern slavery is a heinous crime which has no place in our society. It will not be tolerated at Renewi - we are committed to ensuring our everyday procurement practices are robust and cannot be infiltrated by traffickers and exploitative recruiters.

On Anti-Slavery Day, we are sending a powerful message to our communities: Renewi takes a zero approach to modern slavery.

#wastesectorsayszero and #antislaveryweek

For more information go to: https://www.humantraffickingfoundation.org/

https://hopeforjustice.org/

https://www.slavefreealliance.org/