Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Renewi plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKS   GB00BNR4T868

RENEWI PLC

(SKS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/18 05:19:11 am
754 GBX   +1.48%
10/14RENEWI : King Willem-Alexander opens first Dutch bio-LNG plant
PU
10/12RENEWI : Capital Markets Event – Circular Innovations
PU
10/12RENEWI PLC : Capital Markets Event - Circular Innovations
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renewi : pledges support for Anti-Slavery Day 2021

10/18/2021 | 03:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Renewi takes a zero approach to modern slavery and has pledged its support for Anti-Slavery Day, which takes place today (Monday, October 18).

Today, we are posting messages across our social media platforms to raise awareness of this terrible crime, using the hashtags #wastesectorsayszero and #antislaveryday.

We will also be sharing messages by Hope for Justice, which works with the Slave-Free Alliance to raise awareness across the business sector while acknowledging slavery in supply chains is real and is a key factor driving human trafficking in the developing world and across borders.

Modern slaveryis the illegal exploitation of people for personal or commercial gainand is often hidden in plain sight. It is estimated there are 13,000 victims each year in the UK alone.

Modern slavery is a heinous crime which has no place in our society. It will not be tolerated at Renewi - we are committed to ensuring our everyday procurement practices are robust and cannot be infiltrated by traffickers and exploitative recruiters.

On Anti-Slavery Day, we are sending a powerful message to our communities: Renewi takes a zero approach to modern slavery.

#wastesectorsayszero and #antislaveryweek

For more information go to: https://www.humantraffickingfoundation.org/

https://hopeforjustice.org/

https://www.slavefreealliance.org/

Disclaimer

Renewi plc published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RENEWI PLC
10/14RENEWI : King Willem-Alexander opens first Dutch bio-LNG plant
PU
10/12RENEWI : Capital Markets Event – Circular Innovations
PU
10/12RENEWI PLC : Capital Markets Event - Circular Innovations
DJ
10/05RENEWI : Diversity & Inclusion
PU
10/04RENEWI : Half Year Trading Update
PU
10/04RENEWI PLC : Half Year Trading Update
DJ
10/04Renewi plc Announces Revenue Results for the Six Months Ended 30 September 2021
CI
10/01RENEWI PLC : Blocklisting Interim Review
DJ
09/28RENEWI PLC : Holding(s) in Company
DJ
09/28RENEWI : The waste management sector is facing a real revolution
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENEWI PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 524 M 2 092 M 2 092 M
Net income 2022 34,6 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
Net Debt 2022 454 M 624 M 624 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 595 M 818 M 816 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 586
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart RENEWI PLC
Duration : Period :
Renewi plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEWI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 743,00 GBX
Average target price 924,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Otto Frank de Bont Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Toby Richard Woolrych Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bernardus Johannes Maria Verwaayen Non-Executive Chairman
Maarten Buikhuisen Chief Information Officer
Marina May Wyatt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENEWI PLC79.69%818
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.26.45%33 790
SUEZ21.46%14 613
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.30.56%12 956
STERICYCLE, INC.-1.63%6 264
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED14.89%4 132