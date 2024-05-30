Renewi has published its Annual Report: Advancing circularity together, offeringa comprehensive overview of the Group's strategic, operational and ESG (environmental, social and governance) performance throughoutthe past financial year .

This report providesvaluableinsightsinto both the financial and non-financialaspects of Renewi's achievements overthe past financial year(FY24). It emphasises Renewi'sdedication to sustainability and the circular economy, showcasinghow we give new life to used materials as a leading waste-to-product company.

Creating Value , from Waste to Product

Renewi is committed tocreating value from waste, together. Now and in the future."We made strides in optimisingour portfolio to position Renewi for future growth. We invested in the future by opening state-of-the-art recycling lines and launched initiatives to make our company stronger."

- Otto de Bont, CEO

For more details, visit ourYear in Reviewpage with all the highlights and key (non-) financial metrics or watchthevideoof our CEO, Otto de Bontand CFO, Annemieke den Otter.