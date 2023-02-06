Advanced search
    SKS   GB00BNR4T868

RENEWI PLC

(SKS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:47:53 2023-02-06 am EST
673.50 GBX   +0.07%
Renewi : rated ‘C-score' for Climate Change by CDP

02/06/2023 | 03:10am EST
Renewi, the leading European waste-to-product business, has been rated a C-score by CDP for its corporate transparency on climate change. CDP is a not-for-profit charity organisation that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. With a C-recognition Renewi achieved its best result to date. Renewi is recognised for its efforts and positive contribution to mitigating climate change, by delivering both actions and the relevant disclosure.

The world's economy looks at CDP as the gold standard of environmental reporting with the richest and most comprehensive dataset on corporate and city action. The organisation uses scoring methodologies to incentivize companies to measure and manage environmental impacts through participation in climate change, forests, and water security questionnaires. The success and outcome of the CDP score is fundamentally measured in the number of questions that can be answered by the organisation.

Lauriane Avril, Renewi's Head of Sustainability, says: "As a leading waste-to-product organisation we are very proud of this result. Our new and first time achieved C- score reflects how comprehense our evaluation is of how environmental issues intersect with our business. Our company's report included the impact of our business activities on the environment, and how these activities affect people and ecosystems, but as well an in depth overview of which impact the environment may have on our business activities over time."

Renewi has a leading role in the transition towards a circular economy, and the low carbon secondary materials it produces have a meaningful impact in combatting climate change. The company's recycling efforts result in lower carbon emissions, less waste and a smarter use of scarce raw materials.

Renewi plc published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
