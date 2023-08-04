Renewi PLC - Milton Keynes-based company that turns waste into high-quality recycled products - Renews its revolving credit facility, which remains unchanged at EUR400 million and has an initial five-year term to 2028 with two one-year extension options. RCF maintains around EUR300 million of available headroom, and has an EUR150 million accordion option to increase the facility subject to lender approval. Renewi said each of the nine existing and new lenders offered increased commitments.

Adam Richford, head of treasury & investor relations, says Renewi is "delighted" by "the commitment displayed by our existing and new lenders to support Renewi over the next five to seven years."

"The recognition and appreciation of Renewi's role as a sustainability pioneer in the banking market supports us to continue to invest in innovative recycling techniques to recover further valuable materials for reuse, and to avoid carbon emissions," he adds.

Current stock price: 506.00, up 1.3% on Friday in London

12-month change: down 35%

