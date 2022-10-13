Renewi : welcomes new board member Katleen Vandeweyer

Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading European waste-to-product company, announces the appointment of Katleen Vandeweyer to its Board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 December 2022.She will chair the Audit Committee and also become a member of Renewi's Nomination Committee.

Katleen brings a wealth of experience in finance and auditing, most recently until July 2022 in her role as Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Belgian listed company, Proximus PLC,a provider of digital services, communication and ICT solutions operating in both the Belgian and international markets.Prior to Proximus, she held various leadership positions including that of CFO at Worldline S.A. and Arthur Andersen.

She currently serves as Non-Executive Director on the Boards of Ageas Group and AG Insurance, where she sits on the Audit committees of both companies. Previously, she sat on the Boards of Ion Beam Applications, bpost bank, Connectimmo N.V, Scarlet N.V. and Proximus Pension Fund.

She holds a degree in Applied Economics from the University of Leuven. Katleen succeeds Marina Wyatt, who stepped down from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM in July 2022 after serving for nine years.

Ben Verwaayen, Chairman of the Board, said: "I am delighted to welcome Katleen to Renewi. Her wide experience in global companies across a variety of industries, as well as her focus on sustainability, will further strengthen our Board."

Katleen Vandeweyer commented: "With sustainability at the heart of its business model I consider Renewi a change maker in the circular economy. I am honoured to serve Renewi and its Board in their contribution to action climate change."

There are no other details to disclose under the FCA's Listing Rule 9.6.13.