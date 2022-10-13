Advanced search
    SKS   GB00BNR4T868

RENEWI PLC

(SKS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:38 2022-10-13 am EDT
501.50 GBX   -2.62%
05:13aRenewi : welcomes new board member Katleen Vandeweyer
PU
10/03Waste Management Group Renewi Retains FY23 Outlook as Recyclate Prices Continue to Soar
MT
10/03Trading Update : Unchanged expectations for full year
PU
Renewi : welcomes new board member Katleen Vandeweyer

10/13/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading European waste-to-product company, announces the appointment of Katleen Vandeweyer to its Board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 December 2022.She will chair the Audit Committee and also become a member of Renewi's Nomination Committee.

Katleen brings a wealth of experience in finance and auditing, most recently until July 2022 in her role as Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Belgian listed company, Proximus PLC,a provider of digital services, communication and ICT solutions operating in both the Belgian and international markets.Prior to Proximus, she held various leadership positions including that of CFO at Worldline S.A. and Arthur Andersen.

She currently serves as Non-Executive Director on the Boards of Ageas Group and AG Insurance, where she sits on the Audit committees of both companies. Previously, she sat on the Boards of Ion Beam Applications, bpost bank, Connectimmo N.V, Scarlet N.V. and Proximus Pension Fund.

She holds a degree in Applied Economics from the University of Leuven. Katleen succeeds Marina Wyatt, who stepped down from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM in July 2022 after serving for nine years.

Ben Verwaayen, Chairman of the Board, said: "I am delighted to welcome Katleen to Renewi. Her wide experience in global companies across a variety of industries, as well as her focus on sustainability, will further strengthen our Board."

Katleen Vandeweyer commented: "With sustainability at the heart of its business model I consider Renewi a change maker in the circular economy. I am honoured to serve Renewi and its Board in their contribution to action climate change."

There are no other details to disclose under the FCA's Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Disclaimer

Renewi plc published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
