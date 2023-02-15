Renforth Resources : Positive Drill Results Advance Renforth's Surimeau Nickel Polymetallic Battery Metals Property in Quebec

February 15, 2023

Gold has been intersected in drilling at Victoria, these first occurrence intersections demonstrate gold is present within the ~20km long mineralized system at Victoria

Lalonde has been confirmed as a mineralized system with drill results similar to surface results, Surimeau hosts two battery metals systems with open pit potential

A third band of mineralization was intersected at Victoria in the December drilling. This is interpreted as the northern mineralization splitting, as noted below

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE - RFR) (OTCQB- RFHRF) (FSE-9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") would like to offer shareholders an update and our current interpretation of the >29kms of battery mineralization at our wholly owned Surimeau District Project located near the town of Malartic Quebec and adjacent to the Canadian Malartic Mine.

"Our successful December drill program effectively confirmed two mineralized systems on this property. Surimeau is still relatively underexplored, both within the 29km of surface battery metals mineralization, and outside of those two systems where we have a copper discovery in the NE part of the property, pegmatites in the southern part of the property, and the presence of lithium, to date in the sediments, with a big question mark as to what that could mean. Our priority is the two battery metals mineralized zones, which start at surface and have only been shallowly explored to date. Located as we are with renewable electricity, road access in an established mining camp, contiguous to Canada's largest open pit gold mine in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, it is exciting to contemplate a potential open pit in the future with every cost advantage one could desire, we are working towards that vision " states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Victoria and Lalonde Mineralization Model

Renforth has begun developing a mineralization model, presented as follows. There is little historic information available as Renforth executes the first modern, systematic exploration on this large-scale property to define the extent of the two surface nickel sulphide polymetallic mineralization over ~29kms in length.

Two trends of between 250 - 500 m thickness run sinusoidally east-west across the central portion of the property, Victoria and Lalonde. Various exploration activities have confirmed strike lengths of 20 km and 9 km respectively. These trends primarily consist of mafic and ultramafics flows intercalated with graphitic mudstones, albite shears and calc-silicate rocks. The mafics are a dark green picrite with numerous quartz-albite and quartz-carbonate veinlets and stringers, these display extrusion textures like pillows and are unmineralized. The ultramafics and calc-silicates host most of the higher-grade Ni and Co mineralization within the structures, the graphitic mudstones and albite shear host most of the higher-grade Zn and Cu mineralization as sphalerite and chalcopyrite respectively.

Some of the ultramafic bodies may in fact be komatiite flows, these komatiite flows at Surimeau consist of light green strongly serpentinized and biotitized flow top breccias. This flow top phase is usually unmineralized and is followed by a basal komatiite consisting of massive blue-grey-greenish base flow containing magnetite cumulates (previously mis-identified as xenoliths) and occasional spinifex textures. This basal komatiite hosts the strongest Ni mineralization as pyrrhotite and pentlandite and forms a gradual contact with the calc-silicates. The calc-silicates are characterized by the presence of strong albitization, Cr-diopsides and stronger mineralization.

Bands of albite-shears, characterized by coarse radiating actinolite needles, are seen within the ultramafics. The albite shear hosts the strongest Zn and Cu mineralization on the property as sphalerite and chalcopyrite respectively. Wide (5-10 m) exposures of the albite shear is seen in the "Main-Trench" at Victoria. Intercalating bands of graphitic mudstones host coarse blebs of pyrrhotite, sphalerite and occasional stringers and smaller blebs of chalcopyrite. The graphitic mudstones mostly host higher grade Zn, Cu and relatively lower grades of Ni.

As Renforth generates more data on these two mineralized systems the mineralization model may change, presently the two systems are interpreted as two arms of a fold, the fold nose is located off the property and to the east.

December Results

Renforth's first drilling at Lalonde delivered grades and widths which justify additional future exploration. These include SUR-22-34 which gave 26.7m of 0.21% Ni and 159ppm Co, this included 1m of 0.41% Ni. In addition, this hole gave interesting grades of other metals, including 52.75m of 0.45 g/t Ag, a large-scale intercept, albeit at a relatively low grade it is indicative of a silver endowed zone within the mineralization, occurring with, in this hole, Zinc including 1.1m of 1.10%. Renforth interprets this as stringers for a VMS system, we are working with an expert to vector in on a concentration of that mineralization. At Victoria our drilling, in addition to proving a third band of mineralization and growing the scale of that system, gave us results which included 13.10m of 0.17% Ni, followed by 8.8m of 1.87% Zn in SUR-22-37, which also assayed for a significant amount of copper (relative to other Victoria drill holes), this included 4.7m of 0.13% Cu further down the hole. Alongside these numbers Renforth has noticed the presence of manganese in this round of drilling at both Lalonde and Victoria, SUR-22-37 gave 10.15m of 0.21% Mn, we now have to look at our prior drilling for Mn results. In addition to uses in stainless steel production, like zinc, manganese now has application in NMC and LMO batteries for EV production and will now be tracked at Surimeau. Lastly, the appearance of gold, alongside silver, at Victoria, with 2.5m of 0.55 g/t Au in SUR-22-37, is indicative, and typical, within a VMS system. Drilling into a previously untested anomaly at Victoria gave us our first gold intersections at Surimeau.

"At Surimeau we are seeing mineralized systems with significant footprints, 20 and 9 kilometres are long distances, currently we are seeing low grades, however, these are grades that are in the context of current and historic polymetallic mining operations, like Terrafame's Talvivaara open pit heap leach operation in Finland, or Outokumpu in eastern Finland (as cited by Dr. Franklin). The fact that mines like those, large scale and low grade, north of the Artic Circle, can operate gives us the motivation and validation we need to continue to define the extent of mineralization at Surimeau. We are also located next door to an open pit, that sets a precedent for what is possible on our uninhabited property with road access and hydro-electric power on the property. We have our work cut out for us, however, we see it as valid based on examples and our logistical cost advantages, as well as the macro situation for the various metals at Surimeau, especially nickel." states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Lalonde System, Central Area

Renforth completed its first drilling program at Lalonde in December 2022. Lalonde is the northern of the two battery metals mineralized systems currently identified within Renforth's 330 sq. km. wholly owned and previously underexplored Surimeau property, consolidated and explored systematically on a district scale for the first time by Renforth, commencing in Summer 2021. In December 7 holes were drilled over a strike length of ~430m with a total of 1963.7m of drilling, the deepest piece point obtained was ~120 vertical metres. These holes, commencing at the Rapide 7 road and moving west, were drilled near to, or under, previously stripped and sampled areas, as well as into geophysical anomaly areas.