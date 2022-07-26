Renforth Resources : Strike Length of Lalonde Surface Battery Metals Mineralization Extended to 9km on Renforth's Surimeau District Property

(This image includes the detail mag flown by Renforth overlaid on the available government mag)

In addition, a channel was cut in the main Lalonde pit on the powerline. This channel consists of the albitized shear zone to the north and deeply weathered but strongly altered ultramafics to the south of the channel. Overall sulfides in the samples ranged from 5-7% disseminated and clots of pyrite-pyrrhotite and sphalerite. Renforth previously prospected this pit in an initial 2020 prospecting campaign which yielded the following results;

Sample UTM E UTM N Year Simple Description Ni ppm Cu ppm Zn ppm 2343 698523 5331852 2020 Pyroxenite, coarse pyroxene 98.6 5.17 176.5 2344 698523 5331852 2020 mineralized rhyolite, coarse stringers of sph + py + ~10% disseminated sph. Heavily oxidized, weathered, weakly siliceous. Old trench on powerline, appears blasted, oriented 346 deg. 143.5 565 5630 2345 698524 5331854 2020 mineralized rhyolite, med stringers of sph + py + ~10-15% disseminated sph. Heavily oxidized, weathered, weakly siliceous. Same trench as sample 2344. 103 776 460 2346 698533 5331844 2020 rhyolite + komatiite (in contact with each other). Coarse grained, dark greenish, bt-alt? med py stringers + ~5% diss sulfide, fol 276/70N 570 439 432 2347 698536 5331848 2020 coarse grained dark greenish komatiite? Trace py 1445 177 392 2348 698600 5331843 2020 old trench oriented about 200 deg, 10 m long, exposes coarse patchy sil sed with bands of graphite, tr-1% fine diss py. Verging on quartzite? Weak-mod patchy sil. 7.07 86.4 31.4

Samples taken in the pit in 2020 were grab samples of weathered rock. A grab sample is not representative of the entirety of the mineralization and weathering can affect the presence of mineralization as well as mineralization can leach out during weathering. Since our crew was working in the area of the old pit a channel was cut in order to get a more representative picture of the mineralization. The grab samples referred to above were bagged and tagged in the field and processed at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or where they were tested by "PGM-MS23L" Low Level PGM - FA ICPMS, "ME-MS61L" Super Trace Lowest DL 4A by ICPMS and "ME-OG62" Ore Grade Elements - Four Acid.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

About Renforth

Renforth is focused on Quebec's newest battery metals district, our wholly owned ~330 km2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts several known areas of polymetallic "battery metals" mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. Additionally, the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.