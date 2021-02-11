Log in
RENFORTH RESOURCES INC.

RENFORTH RESOURCES INC.

(RFR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Renforth Resources to Present at Virtual Investor Day III - February 17-18, 2021

02/11/2021 | 11:05am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTC Pink: RFHRF) (WKN: A2H9TN) ("Renforth" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Virtual Investor Day III ("VID III") February 17-18, 2021 hosted by IR.INC and FTMIG.

Ms. Nicole Brewster, the CEO, will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 11:30 am EST, February 18, 2021. VID III is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q&A, polls and other interactive tools after and during each presentation. To register for VID III, please click the link: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-confere2/series_summit.

About Renforth

Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au. A 15,000m drill program is ongoing, this program is planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, the aim of this program is to rebuild the geological model and increase the resource estimate upon restatement. In addition to this Renforth has discovered a nickel bearing ultramafic, coincident with a copper/zinc VMS, over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20km central anomaly at Renforth's wholly owned 215 km2 Surimeau property. This prospect was discovered on surface and the subject of a very short, shallow drill program, a more robust drill program is planned for Spring 2021. Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m. Renforth is well funded, with ~$6.7 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 02/08/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.

About IR.INC

IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services works with its clients to develop and deploy strategic plans and build industry alliances while providing shareholder introductions and solutions. The Company also provides a number of traditional Investor Relations Services. You can find out more about IR.INC here www.irinc.ca.

About FTMIG

Follow the Money Investor Group is a financial portal that provides content and information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community of visitors and investors are able to use our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs. You can find out more about FTMIG here www.ftmig.com.

Disclaimer

Follow the Money Investor ("FTMIG") is an online investor community that connects investors and public companies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC are not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies.

Both FTMIG and IR.INC and their affiliates do not endorse or recommend any securities issued by any companies identified on, or linked through, this conference. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific securities or other content discussed during this event. Links, if any, to third party sites are for informational purposes only, and not for trading purposes. FTMIG and IR.INC. and their affiliates have not prepared, reviewed or updated any content on third party sites and assume no responsibility for the information posted on them.

For further information, please contact:

Joanne Jobin
Principal
IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services
jjobin@irinc.ca
www.irinc.ca

Karl Boyd
President
Follow the Money Investor Group
kboyd@ftmig.com
www.ftmig.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74142


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,48 M -0,38 M -0,38 M
Net cash 2019 0,89 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
P/E ratio 2019 -12,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,1 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart RENFORTH RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Renforth Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,12 CAD
Last Close Price 0,06 CAD
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 100%
Spread / Lowest Target 100%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicole Brewster President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kyle Appleby Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Breede Technical Director
Wally Rudensky Independent Director
David G. Wahl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENFORTH RESOURCES INC.9.09%12
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.32%48 145
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.45%40 060
POLYUS-6.14%25 974
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-2.11%18 437
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED2.68%17 713
