  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Rengo Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3941   JP3981400009

RENGO CO., LTD.

(3941)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-11 am EDT
855.00 JPY   +1.42%
07:17aJapan labour confederation Rengo seeks wage hikes beyond 2023
RE
03/30RENGO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/20The Implications for Bank of Japan's Policy Following The Spring Wage Negotiations, Notes UBS
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan labour confederation Rengo seeks wage hikes beyond 2023

04/11/2023 | 07:17am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - The head of Japan's largest trade union confederation on Tuesday called for further wage rises beyond next year, arguing that this year's wage hikes were inadequate if they prove a one-off.

The trade unions will demand further wage hikes next year and the year after next to sustain wage growth, Rengo President Tomoko Yoshino told reporters.

"We don't believe that one-off wage hikes for this current season would be adequate," she said.

"Wages must go up, up and up to break the status quo."

In Japan, labour unions have typically attached greater importance to job security rather than aggressive wage hikes following a series of financial crises since the late 1990s, which has put a drag on wage growth, Yoshino said.

Japan's major companies wrapped up their annual labour talks with average wage hikes of 3.8% for this fiscal year, the largest raise in about three decades, Rengo's preliminary data showed.

The preliminary survey of 805 unions affiliated with Rengo showed the average hike rate of 11,844 yen ($88.97) per month.

Rengo's revised estimates as of April 3 showed 2,500 unions -- accounting for close to half of all unions that submitted requests -- were able to obtain wage increases of 3.7% on average.

For smaller unions with less than 300 members, it was 3.42%, the biggest increase in a decade.

Yoshino said small firms were not in the same situation as big ones as they struggle to pass on rising materials costs, squeezing profits and making it harder to pay for higher salaries.

Asked whether it was better to prioritise wage growth or employment, she said it was a "tough question" although she might prioritise employment under certain circumstances.

($1 = 133.1300 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Christina Fincher)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 863 B 6 454 M 6 454 M
Net income 2023 23 570 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2023 303 B 2 268 M 2 268 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,86x
Yield 2023 2,94%
Capitalization 209 B 1 561 M 1 561 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 20 141
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart RENGO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Rengo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENGO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 843,00 JPY
Average target price 1 102,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kiyoshi Otsubo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yosuke Kawamoto President, COO & Representative Director
Yasuhiro Baba Executive Officer
Hiroshi Ebihara Head-Research & Technology Development
Mitsumasa Yokota Head-Administration & Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENGO CO., LTD.-7.16%1 561
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA10.19%12 577
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY3.64%12 539
SIG GROUP AG18.22%10 022
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-2.89%9 369
MONDI PLC-8.55%7 732
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
