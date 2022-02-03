Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Renishaw plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSW   GB0007323586

RENISHAW PLC

(RSW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Presentation: 2022 interim results

02/03/2022 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 interim results

3 February 2022

Financial summary

  • Revenue growth of 27% to £325.2m
    • Record level of demand as key market sectors recover and semiconductor and electronics remain strong
    • Strong growth in all regions, continuing the trend seen in 2021 H2
  • Adjusted profit before tax increases by 94% to £84.2m
    • Previous cost base reductions and productivity increases support improved operating margins
    • Return on sales increased to 26% (2021: 17%)
  • End of period cash and bank deposits rise to £222.0m
    • Strong trading performance offset by rising capital expenditure, FY21 final dividend payment and building inventories to support rising business levels

Slide 2

Key metrics

2022 H1

2021 H1

Change

£m

£m

%

Revenue

325.2

255.1

27%

Adjusted profit

84.2

43.4

94%

before tax

Statutory profit

81.5

63.9

27%

before tax

End of period cash

222.0

186.6

19%

and bank deposits

Regional revenue

2022 H1

2021 H1

Change

£m

£m

%

APAC

160.6

125.9

28%

EMEA

95.5

74.5

28%

Americas

69.1

54.7

26%

Manufacturing technologies1

End market overview2

2022 H1

2021 H1

Change

£m

£m

%

Revenue

308.7

236.9

30%

Adjusted operating profit

81.3

41.1

98%

Healthcare

Agriculture & construction

2%

3%

Research

3%

Power generation & resource extraction 5%

Aerospace

12%

Automotive

14%

Others

5%

Precision

manufacturing

29%

Electronics

27%

  • Record demand for encoders, driven by sustained semiconductor and electronics capital investment
  • Rising sales of flexible gauging and machine tool products for automated machining, notably in consumer electronics sector
  • Long-termgrowth drivers from strong positions in high-growth manufacturing technologies: additive manufacturing, robotics, semiconductor manufacturing, 5-axis machining, smart manufacturing analytics

Notes

Slide 3

1.

Medical Dental results now integrated into Additive Manufacturing business within Manufacturing technologies segment

2.

End market overview is an unaudited management estimate with majority of sales being indirect (through machine builders, distributors etc).

Analytical instruments and medical devices1

End market overview2

Automotive

1%

Energy

5%

Electronics

6%

2022 H1

2021 H1

Change

£m

£m

%

Healthcare

26%

Revenue

16.5

18.3

-10%

Adjusted operating profit

1.6

2.3

-33%

Others

10%

Research

52%

  • Strong spectroscopy order intake in H1; revenue constrained by long lead-times on duty-exemption certificates in China, expected to recover in H2
  • Reduced neurological business in H1; engaging with multiple large-pharmaceutical companies to plan clinical trials using our unique drug delivery technology

Notes

Slide 4

1.

Medical Dental results now integrated into Additive Manufacturing business within Manufacturing technologies segment

2.

End market overview is an unaudited management estimate.

Group revenue by region

Strong growth in all regions as post-pandemic recovery takes hold:

  • APAC saw smallest pandemic impact and recovered first, now maintaining a solid growth trend, with 28% year-on-year growth
    • Sustained encoders growth to semicon and electronics
    • Growing Equator™ demand in consumer electronics
  • EMEA hit much harder during 2020, but strong recovery now established (+28% year-on-year)
  • Demand in Americas has followed a similar pattern to EMEA and is now growing strongly (+26% year-on-year)
  • Global growth drivers:
    • Solid recovery in machine tool investment
    • Repeat purchases of AM systems by key customers
    • Rising automotive (EV) and recovering aerospace investment, driving growth in REVO® system sales
    • Very strong encoder demand for industrial robots

Half-year revenue £m

350

300

69.1

67.0

65.4

250

67.2

63.6

51.7

54.7

200

95.5

94.6

100.1

150

101.2

78.3

74.5

89.0

100

148.8

160.6

131.2

125.9

108.9

106.8

120.8

50

0

2019 H1

2019 H2

2020 H1

2020 H2

2021 H1

2021 H2

2022 H1

APAC

EMEA

Americas

Slide 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 17:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RENISHAW PLC
12:11pPRESENTATION : 2022 interim results
PU
02:45aRenishaw's Fiscal H1 Attributable Profit Rises Amid Record Demand, Market Recoveries
MT
02:00aRenishaw plc Approves an Interim Dividend, Payable on 11 April 2022
CI
12:47aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Fall With Central Banks, Tech in Focus
DJ
02/02RENISHAW : celebrates National Apprentice Week
PU
01/24RENISHAW : Latest Bluetooth® technology improves machine tool diagnostics
PU
01/24RENISHAW : Head of Sustainability named one of The Manufacturer's Top 100 manufacturing ro..
PU
01/14Goldman Sachs Ups Renishaw To Conviction Buy From Buy, Raises PT
MT
01/13RENISHAW : Register for the 2022 half-year results webcast
PU
2021Renishaw plc Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENISHAW PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 624 M 846 M 624 M
Net income 2022 114 M 154 M 114 M
Net cash 2022 242 M 329 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 3 342 M 4 533 M 3 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
EV / Sales 2023 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 664
Free-Float -
Chart RENISHAW PLC
Duration : Period :
Renishaw plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENISHAW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4 592,00 GBX
Average target price 5 422,11 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Ernest Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen Christopher George Roberts Group Finance Director & Director
David Roberts McMurtry Executive Chairman
Geoffrey McFarland Director-Group Technology
David Grant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENISHAW PLC-3.93%4 533
SMC CORPORATION-14.40%38 381
COGNEX CORPORATION-15.12%11 669
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-13.49%10 823
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-10.33%8 661
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-13.22%7 751