Presentation: 2022 interim results
2022 interim results
3 February 2022
Financial summary
Revenue growth of 27% to £325.2m
Record level of demand as key market sectors recover and semiconductor and electronics remain strong
Strong growth in all regions, continuing the trend seen in 2021 H2
Adjusted profit before tax increases by 94% to £84.2m
Previous cost base reductions and productivity increases support improved operating margins
Return on sales increased to 26% (2021: 17%)
End of period cash and bank deposits rise to £222.0m
Strong trading performance offset by rising capital expenditure, FY21 final dividend payment and building inventories to support rising business levels
Slide 2
Key metrics
2022 H1
2021 H1
Change
£m
£m
%
Revenue
325.2
255.1
27%
Adjusted profit
84.2
43.4
94%
before tax
Statutory profit
81.5
63.9
27%
before tax
End of period cash
222.0
186.6
19%
and bank deposits
Regional revenue
2022 H1
2021 H1
Change
£m
£m
%
APAC
160.6
125.9
28%
EMEA
95.5
74.5
28%
Americas
69.1
54.7
26%
Manufacturing technologies
1
2022 H1
2021 H1
Change
£m
£m
%
Revenue
308.7
236.9
30%
Adjusted operating profit
81.3
41.1
98%
Healthcare
Agriculture & construction
2%
3%
Research
3%
Power generation & resource extraction 5%
Aerospace
12%
Automotive
14%
Others
5%
Precision
manufacturing
29%
Electronics
27%
Record demand for encoders, driven by sustained semiconductor and electronics capital investment
Rising sales of flexible gauging and machine tool products for automated machining, notably in consumer electronics sector
Long-termgrowth drivers from strong positions in high-growth manufacturing technologies: additive manufacturing, robotics, semiconductor manufacturing, 5-axis machining, smart manufacturing analytics
Notes
Slide 3
1.
Medical Dental results now integrated into Additive Manufacturing business within Manufacturing technologies segment
2.
End market overview is an unaudited management estimate with majority of sales being indirect (through machine builders, distributors etc).
Analytical instruments and medical devices
1
End market overview
2
Automotive
1%
Energy
5%
Electronics
6%
2022 H1
2021 H1
Change
£m
£m
%
Healthcare
26%
Revenue
16.5
18.3
-10%
Adjusted operating profit
1.6
2.3
-33%
Strong spectroscopy order intake in H1; revenue constrained by long lead-times on duty-exemption certificates in China, expected to recover in H2
Reduced neurological business in H1; engaging with multiple large-pharmaceutical companies to plan clinical trials using our unique drug delivery technology
Notes
Slide 4
1.
Medical Dental results now integrated into Additive Manufacturing business within Manufacturing technologies segment
2.
End market overview is an unaudited management estimate.
Strong growth in all regions as post-pandemic recovery takes hold:
APAC saw smallest pandemic impact and recovered first, now maintaining a solid growth trend, with 28% year-on-year growth
Sustained encoders growth to semicon and electronics
Growing Equator™ demand in consumer electronics
EMEA hit much harder during 2020, but strong recovery now established (+28% year-on-year)
Demand in Americas has followed a similar pattern to EMEA and is now growing strongly (+26% year-on-year)
Global growth drivers:
Solid recovery in machine tool investment
Repeat purchases of AM systems by key customers
Rising automotive (EV) and recovering aerospace investment, driving growth in REVO ® system sales
Very strong encoder demand for industrial robots
Half-year revenue
£m
350
300
69.1
67.0
65.4
250
67.2
63.6
51.7
54.7
200
95.5
94.6
100.1
150
101.2
78.3
74.5
89.0
100
148.8
160.6
131.2
125.9
108.9
106.8
120.8
50
0
2019 H1
2019 H2
2020 H1
2020 H2
2021 H1
2021 H2
2022 H1
APAC
EMEA
Americas
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Renishaw plc published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 17:10:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about RENISHAW PLC
Analyst Recommendations on RENISHAW PLC
Sales 2022
624 M
846 M
624 M
Net income 2022
114 M
154 M
114 M
Net cash 2022
242 M
329 M
242 M
P/E ratio 2022
29,3x
Yield 2022
1,45%
Capitalization
3 342 M
4 533 M
3 342 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,97x
EV / Sales 2023
4,58x
Nbr of Employees
4 664
Free-Float
-
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends RENISHAW PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
4 592,00 GBX
Average target price
5 422,11 GBX
Spread / Average Target
18,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.