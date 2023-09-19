2023
Financial summary
Good growth from systems sales, offset by weaker demand from the semicon equipment sector
Revenue growth of 3% to £688.6m
- Revenue 1% lower at constant currency
- Growth in additive manufacturing (AM) and industrial metrology
- Weaker demand for position encoders for semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Regional performance
- APAC down 4% at constant currency - most impacted by semicon slow-down, but delivered good growth in industrial metrology
- EMEA grew 3% at constant currency - growth in all businesses, most notably in additive manufacturing
- Americas flat at constant currency - growth in industrial metrology, additive and neurological offset by weaker position encoder demand
Half-year revenue £m
400
350
300
69.1
79.2
83.6
77.9
67.0
65.4
250
67.2
63.6
51.7
54.7
95.5
110.3
102.4
114.1
200
94.6
100.1
74.5
150
101.2
89.0
78.3
100
131.2
120.8
125.9
148.8
160.6
156.4
161.7
148.9
50
108.9
106.8
0
2019 H1
2019 H2
2020 H1
2020 H2
2021 H1
2021 H2
2022 H1
2022 H2
2023 H1
2023 H2
APAC
EMEA
Americas
FY
FY
Const.
Half-year revenue
2023
2022
Change
FX
£m
£m
%
%
APAC
310.6
317.0
-2%
-4%
EMEA
216.5
205.8
5%
3%
Americas
161.5
148.3
9%
0%
Group
688.6
671.1
3%
-1%
Slide 3
Profitability
Maintaining our focus on long-term growth
Adjusted profit before tax 14% lower at £141.0m
- Return on sales reduced to 20% (24% last year)
- 1% reduction in gross margins before engineering costs: employee pay inflation & lower recovery of fixed production overheads, partially offset by currency and pricing
- Engineering, distribution and administration costs up 12%: targeted recruitment, plus investment in employee pay in all areas to improve employee retention, and other inflationary pressures
Key metrics - 2023 vs 2022
2023
2022
Change
£m
£m
%
Revenue
688.6
671.1
3%
Adjusted profit
141.0
163.7
-14%
before tax
Statutory profit
145.1
145.6
0%
before tax
Key cost items - 2023 vs 2022
2023
2022
Change
£m
%
£m
%
%
Revenue
688.6
100
671.1
100
3%
Manufacturing technologies
2023
2022
Change
£m
£m
%
Revenue
648.2
634.6
2%
Adjusted
125.5
158.6
-21%
operating profit
Analytical instruments & medical devices
2023
2022
Change
£m
£m
%
Revenue
40.3
36.5
10%
Adjusted
4.9
2.8
75%
operating profit
Cost of sales
247.7
36
235.0
35
5%
Engineering
90.2
13
78.6
12
15%
Distribution
137.7
20
122.5
18
12%
Administration
75.0
11
69.7
10
8%
Slide 4
Lab & clinic
Our markets
Analytical instruments &
7%
medical devices
Research
Machine shop,
Healthcare
Others
robotics & automation
77%
Heavy
Diverse end-use markets,
Energy
supplied through machine builders, distributors and direct to end users
Aerospace
Routes to market
End user3MachineAutomotive builder1
Distributor2
16%
Semicon
equipment
Consumer electronics
Precision
manufacturing
Semicon equipment
Supplied through machine builders to semicon fabs globally, no direct connection to end-user industry
Note:
Consumer electronics precision parts manufacturing now separated from semicon equipment (previously grouped together)
Source: Company information - end-use industry revenue shares are unaudited management estimates
Increasing share of Group revenues (FY23 vs FY22)
Notes:
Slide 5
1
Machine builders and their exclusive dealers
2
Including agents, independent system integrators and automation suppliers
Reducing share of Group revenues (FY23 vs FY22)
3
Market shares are unaudited management estimates
