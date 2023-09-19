2023

final results

19 September 2023

Revised date for publication of results

A matter arose late in the audit process that required a few extra days for

the company and its auditor to resolve.

The matter was not material to the financial results.

Financial summary

Good growth from systems sales, offset by weaker demand from the semicon equipment sector

Revenue growth of 3% to £688.6m

  • Revenue 1% lower at constant currency
  • Growth in additive manufacturing (AM) and industrial metrology
  • Weaker demand for position encoders for semiconductor manufacturing equipment

Regional performance

  • APAC down 4% at constant currency - most impacted by semicon slow-down, but delivered good growth in industrial metrology
  • EMEA grew 3% at constant currency - growth in all businesses, most notably in additive manufacturing
  • Americas flat at constant currency - growth in industrial metrology, additive and neurological offset by weaker position encoder demand

Half-year revenue £m

400

350

300

69.1

79.2

83.6

77.9

67.0

65.4

250

67.2

63.6

51.7

54.7

95.5

110.3

102.4

114.1

200

94.6

100.1

74.5

150

101.2

89.0

78.3

100

131.2

120.8

125.9

148.8

160.6

156.4

161.7

148.9

50

108.9

106.8

0

2019 H1

2019 H2

2020 H1

2020 H2

2021 H1

2021 H2

2022 H1

2022 H2

2023 H1

2023 H2

APAC

EMEA

Americas

FY

FY

Const.

Half-year revenue

2023

2022

Change

FX

£m

£m

%

%

APAC

310.6

317.0

-2%

-4%

EMEA

216.5

205.8

5%

3%

Americas

161.5

148.3

9%

0%

Group

688.6

671.1

3%

-1%

Profitability

Maintaining our focus on long-term growth

Adjusted profit before tax 14% lower at £141.0m

  • Return on sales reduced to 20% (24% last year)
    • 1% reduction in gross margins before engineering costs: employee pay inflation & lower recovery of fixed production overheads, partially offset by currency and pricing
    • Engineering, distribution and administration costs up 12%: targeted recruitment, plus investment in employee pay in all areas to improve employee retention, and other inflationary pressures

Key metrics - 2023 vs 2022

2023

2022

Change

£m

£m

%

Revenue

688.6

671.1

3%

Adjusted profit

141.0

163.7

-14%

before tax

Statutory profit

145.1

145.6

0%

before tax

Key cost items - 2023 vs 2022

2023

2022

Change

£m

%

£m

%

%

Revenue

688.6

100

671.1

100

3%

Manufacturing technologies

2023

2022

Change

£m

£m

%

Revenue

648.2

634.6

2%

Adjusted

125.5

158.6

-21%

operating profit

Analytical instruments & medical devices

2023

2022

Change

£m

£m

%

Revenue

40.3

36.5

10%

Adjusted

4.9

2.8

75%

operating profit

Cost of sales

247.7

36

235.0

35

5%

Engineering

90.2

13

78.6

12

15%

Distribution

137.7

20

122.5

18

12%

Administration

75.0

11

69.7

10

8%

Lab & clinic

Our markets

Analytical instruments &

7%

medical devices

Research

Machine shop,

Healthcare

Others

robotics & automation

77%

Heavy

Diverse end-use markets,

Energy

supplied through machine builders, distributors and direct to end users

Aerospace

Routes to market

End user3

MachineAutomotive builder1

Distributor2

16%

Semicon

equipment

Consumer electronics

Precision

manufacturing

Semicon equipment

Supplied through machine builders to semicon fabs globally, no direct connection to end-user industry

Note:

Consumer electronics precision parts manufacturing now separated from semicon equipment (previously grouped together)

Source: Company information - end-use industry revenue shares are unaudited management estimates

Increasing share of Group revenues (FY23 vs FY22)

Notes:

1

Machine builders and their exclusive dealers

2

Including agents, independent system integrators and automation suppliers

Reducing share of Group revenues (FY23 vs FY22)

3

Market shares are unaudited management estimates

