Renishaw plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling, distribution and service of manufacturing technologies products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing technologies, and analytical instruments and medical devices. Manufacturing technologies segment consists of industrial metrology, position measurement and additive manufacturing (AM) product lines. Analytical instruments and medical devices segment consist of spectroscopy and neurological product lines. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures some of its products and support customers in various markets of Brazil, Canada, Mexico, United States, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.