Renishaw : Capital Markets/Investor Day - 8 June 2023

05/06/2023 | 08:01am EDT
The event will be held at Renishaw's headquarters at New Mills, Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, GL12 8JR, UK. The day will run from 10:00 (registration open from 09:30) until 16:30, with a range of presentations and workshops/demonstrations, giving an opportunity to find out more about:
  • Corporate strategy and financial performance
  • New technology and products
  • Sustainability and governance

Places for this event are limited and attendance is strictly by registration only. Due to anticipated high interest in this event, we kindly ask that only one ticket per organisation/shareholder is requested.

A coach transfer will be provided from Bristol Parkway rail station, departing at 08:45 and returning at 16:35 and parking is available on-site for those travelling by car.

For more information and to register for a place at the event please visit:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/renishaw-capital-markets-day-2023-tickets-576819692227

Attachments

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 12:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
