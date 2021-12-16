Renishaw : Gauging system accelerates COVID-19 test kit production

December 2021
In the race to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic, the distribution of coronavirus test kits became a very high priority. For mass production of plastic test kit components, manufacturers could not afford metrology processes to become bottlenecks. Verus Metrology Partners was tasked by its customer to increase metrology throughput to keep pace with part production.
