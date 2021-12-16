Log in
    RSW   GB0007323586

RENISHAW PLC

(RSW)
Renishaw : Gauging system accelerates COVID-19 test kit production

12/16/2021 | 01:29pm EST
December 2021

In the race to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic, the distribution of coronavirus test kits became a very high priority. For mass production of plastic test kit components, manufacturers could not afford metrology processes to become bottlenecks. Verus Metrology Partners was tasked by its customer to increase metrology throughput to keep pace with part production.

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 18:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 624 M 831 M 831 M
Net income 2022 114 M 152 M 152 M
Net cash 2022 242 M 323 M 323 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,9x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 3 295 M 4 357 M 4 389 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 664
Free-Float 46,7%
