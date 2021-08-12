Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Renishaw plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSW   GB0007323586

RENISHAW PLC

(RSW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renishaw : Machine tool probing increases productivity for Australian machine shop

08/12/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
August 2021

When Australia-based machine shop, Hammond Engineering, found that manually setting workpiece positions was time consuming and difficult to repeat, it looked to the potential of on-machine probing. Since using Renishaw's OMP40-2 optical transmission probe, the company has experienced faster set-up times and higher levels of productivity.

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 17:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RENISHAW PLC
01:42pRENISHAW : Machine tool probing increases productivity for Australian machine sh..
PU
07:53aRENISHAW : apprentices secure second place in Engineering without Borders awards
PU
08/10RENISHAW : Process control significantly reduces cycle time and delivery delays ..
PU
08/03RENISHAW : process automation technologies for productivity and sustainability a..
PU
08/03RENISHAW : latest product innovations support flexible machining and measurement
PU
08/02RENISHAW : to showcase new RUP1 ultrasonic probe and CMM metrology software tool..
PU
07/28RENISHAW : Goldman Sachs Boosts Renishaw To Buy From Neutral
MT
07/27RENISHAW : Hardware and software enhancements for Renishaw's Equator™ gaug..
PU
07/21RENISHAW : Enhanced parallelism measurement accuracy with the XK10 alignment las..
PU
07/20RENISHAW : Magnetic encoders support the stabilisation control of a self-balanci..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENISHAW PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 560 M 775 M 775 M
Net income 2021 107 M 148 M 148 M
Net cash 2021 190 M 262 M 262 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,5x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 3 733 M 5 164 M 5 164 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,33x
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 371
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart RENISHAW PLC
Duration : Period :
Renishaw plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENISHAW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5 130,00 GBX
Average target price 5 513,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Ernest Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen Christopher George Roberts Group Finance Director & Director
David Roberts McMurtry Chairman
Geoffrey McFarland Director-Group Technology
David Grant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENISHAW PLC-10.94%5 176
SMC CORPORATION11.90%42 129
COGNEX CORPORATION6.11%14 783
SHIMADZU CORPORATION19.08%12 735
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.0.80%8 410
GUANG ZHOU GRG METROLOGY & TEST CO., LTD.1.12%3 290