Renishaw : Machine tool probing increases productivity for Australian machine shop

When Australia-based machine shop, Hammond Engineering, found that manually setting workpiece positions was time consuming and difficult to repeat, it looked to the potential of on-machine probing. Since using Renishaw's OMP40-2 optical transmission probe, the company has experienced faster set-up times and higher levels of productivity.

