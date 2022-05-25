Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Renishaw plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSW   GB0007323586

RENISHAW PLC

(RSW)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/25 11:35:02 am EDT
3808.00 GBX   -3.30%
03:09pRENISHAW : Measurement Solutions Ltd joins Renishaw Channel Partner Programme
PU
05/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : China added to the list of investors' fears
05/16ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, RH...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renishaw : Measurement Solutions Ltd joins Renishaw Channel Partner Programme

05/25/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
25 May 2022

Scanning and metrology provider becomes Premium Partner for UK & Ireland.

Renishaw, one of the world's leading precision engineering and scientific technology companies, has announced the appointment of Measurement Solutions Ltd (MSL) - the Peterborough, UK-based scanning and metrology provider - to its Channel Partner Programme.

The partnership between the two companies sees Measurement Solutions Ltd become a Premium Partner, providing access to the portfolio of Renishaw CMM, Styli, Gauging and Fixturing products. The company serves manufacturing customers throughout England in market sectors including automotive, aerospace, manufacturing and education.

The Renishaw Channel Partner Programme aims to continually enhance levels of local customer service and product support throughout the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) sales region. Partner companies are carefully selected on the basis of their sector-specific experience and expertise in a range of cutting-edge metrology and manufacturing disciplines.

The programme comprises three different levels of commercial partnership and a dedicated partner portal provides a complete suite of up-to-date technical, marketing and sales support resources.

Andrew Tagg, managing director at MSL said, "We are particularly excited about our new channel partner status with Renishaw, as we believe UK manufacturing is now acknowledging the need to re-invest, improve efficiencies, and seek productivity gains in line with industry 4.0 and a global shift in supply chain demands. MSL has the experience to deliver a CMM retrofit integrating Renishaw's 5-axis systems, whether that be the REVO® scanning capabilities or a PH20 touch trigger system. We see CMM retrofit as an opportunity to improve productivity, not just to keep an old machine alive."

For further information, visit www.renishaw.com

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 19:08:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RENISHAW PLC
03:09pRENISHAW : Measurement Solutions Ltd joins Renishaw Channel Partner Programme
PU
05/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : China added to the list of investors' fears
05/16ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, RH...
05/10Financials and healthcare shares lift FTSE 100
RE
05/10Renishaw's Nine-Month Pretax Profit Jumps 47% As Revenue Jumps
MT
05/10Renishaw plc Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year Ending 30 June 2022
CI
04/09RENISHAW : Register for the 2022 Investor Day
PU
04/06RENISHAW : appoints new Director of Additive Manufacturing
PU
03/31Renishaw plc Appoints Stephen Wilson as Non-Executive Director, Audit, Nomination and R..
CI
03/31RENISHAW : Sempre joins Renishaw Channel Partner Programme
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENISHAW PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 671 M 840 M 840 M
Net income 2022 127 M 159 M 159 M
Net cash 2022 243 M 305 M 305 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 2 771 M 3 480 M 3 470 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 4 832
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart RENISHAW PLC
Duration : Period :
Renishaw plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENISHAW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3 938,00 GBX
Average target price 5 218,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Ernest Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen Christopher George Roberts Group Finance Director & Director
David Roberts McMurtry Executive Chairman
Dave Wallace Director-Group Operations
David Grant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENISHAW PLC-17.62%3 588
SMC CORPORATION-14.20%34 377
COGNEX CORPORATION-41.82%7 860
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-34.16%6 383
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-31.43%5 809
SHUANGLIANG ECO-ENERGY SYSTEMS CO.,LTD15.31%2 829