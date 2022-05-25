Renishaw : Measurement Solutions Ltd joins Renishaw Channel Partner Programme

Scanning and metrology provider becomes Premium Partner for UK & Ireland.

Renishaw, one of the world's leading precision engineering and scientific technology companies, has announced the appointment of Measurement Solutions Ltd (MSL) - the Peterborough, UK-based scanning and metrology provider - to its Channel Partner Programme.

The partnership between the two companies sees Measurement Solutions Ltd become a Premium Partner, providing access to the portfolio of Renishaw CMM, Styli, Gauging and Fixturing products. The company serves manufacturing customers throughout England in market sectors including automotive, aerospace, manufacturing and education.

The Renishaw Channel Partner Programme aims to continually enhance levels of local customer service and product support throughout the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) sales region. Partner companies are carefully selected on the basis of their sector-specific experience and expertise in a range of cutting-edge metrology and manufacturing disciplines.

The programme comprises three different levels of commercial partnership and a dedicated partner portal provides a complete suite of up-to-date technical, marketing and sales support resources.

Andrew Tagg, managing director at MSL said, "We are particularly excited about our new channel partner status with Renishaw, as we believe UK manufacturing is now acknowledging the need to re-invest, improve efficiencies, and seek productivity gains in line with industry 4.0 and a global shift in supply chain demands. MSL has the experience to deliver a CMM retrofit integrating Renishaw's 5-axis systems, whether that be the REVO® scanning capabilities or a PH20 touch trigger system. We see CMM retrofit as an opportunity to improve productivity, not just to keep an old machine alive."

