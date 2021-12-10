Renishaw : Precision CNC machine shop improves production rate of aluminium investment castings by more than 80%

December 2021
Some years ago, ebbing oilfield business conditions spurred Ogden, Utah's LeanWerks to pursue work in other industries (including aerospace and high-speed automation) to establish a more balanced customer base and steadier work flow. The contract shop, now registered to the AS9100C aerospace standard, also began adapting some of its existing machining capacity to better suit the machining jobs it would encounter within those new industries.
Disclaimer
Renishaw plc published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 10:31:06 UTC.