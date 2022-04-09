Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Renishaw plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSW   GB0007323586

RENISHAW PLC

(RSW)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/08 11:35:24 am EDT
3814.00 GBX   +2.80%
04/06RENISHAW : appoints new Director of Additive Manufacturing
PU
03/31Renishaw plc Appoints Stephen Wilson as Non-Executive Director, Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees
CI
03/31RENISHAW : Sempre joins Renishaw Channel Partner Programme
PU
Renishaw : Register for the 2022 Investor Day

04/09/2022 | 07:09pm EDT
The Investor Day will be held at Renishaw's headquarters at New Mills, Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, GL12 8JR. The day will run from 10:00 (registration opens from 09:30) until 16:30, with a range of presentations, including:
• Corporate strategy and financial update
• Technology and product demonstrations
• Update on sustainability

There will be opportunities to ask questions throughout the day.

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 23:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 669 M 870 M 870 M
Net income 2022 122 M 158 M 158 M
Net cash 2022 246 M 321 M 321 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 2 776 M 3 613 M 3 613 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 832
Free-Float 46,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3 814,00 GBX
Average target price 5 392,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Ernest Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen Christopher George Roberts Group Finance Director & Director
David Roberts McMurtry Executive Chairman
Geoffrey McFarland Director-Group Technology
Dave Wallace Director-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENISHAW PLC-20.21%3 613
SMC CORPORATION-13.44%35 292
COGNEX CORPORATION-2.98%13 118
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-13.80%9 917
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-29.74%6 794
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-28.21%6 409