Renishaw : Register for the 2022 Investor Day

The Investor Day will be held at Renishaw's headquarters at New Mills, Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, GL12 8JR. The day will run from 10:00 (registration opens from 09:30) until 16:30, with a range of presentations, including:
• Corporate strategy and financial update
• Technology and product demonstrations
• Update on sustainability
There will be opportunities to ask questions throughout the day.
Disclaimer
