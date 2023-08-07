As part of its continuing partnership with the Great Britain Cycling Team, global engineering technologies company, Renishaw, has collaborated with British Cycling and other partners to develop a new version of the Hope-Lotus track bike. The new cutting-edge bike makes its debut at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow during August and will be ridden by Great Britain's track cyclists competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

British Cycling has continued its collaboration with the best of British engineering to design and optimise its latest track bike, improving on the bike that took the top spot of the track cycling medal table at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The new bike features elements that have been rigorously tested including unique forks and handlebars from Lotus Engineering that allow for increased aerodynamic porosity, together with the HBT Paris frame from Hope Technology that has refined headstock and seatstays.

Renishaw has supported the development of the new track bike by using in-house additive manufacturing (AM) experts at its Gloucestershire, UK headquarters. The Renishaw team has assisted the prototype testing process and produced crucial 3D printed metal components for the final bike, with parts produced on RenAM 500Q AM systems which are produced at Renishaw's manufacturing facility in South Wales.

"We have been busy designing, testing and building components for the new bike and we are really excited to see it in competitive action for the first time at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships," explained Louise Callanan, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Renishaw. "Working with British Cycling is a fantastic opportunity to showcase how our additive manufacturing technologies can help improve the performance of the bike and ensure that it is optimised for individual riders."

"To continue to win medals year-on-year at the highest level, we need everything to come together at exactly the right time: the best riders, the best equipment, the best technology," said Stephen Park CBE, Great Britain Cycling Team Performance Director. "We have been working with Lotus, Hope and Renishaw for the past two Olympics as we believe that together we have the world-leading expertise needed to deliver what we believe to be the fastest track bike in the world."

He continued, "Their combined high quality manufacturing standards, renowned lightweight design, aerodynamic efficiency and their keen eye for finer details help us to unlock valuable marginal gains, which make all the difference come race day. This is the most advanced bike that has ever been ridden by British athletes."

For further information on Renishaw's additive manufacturing products and applications, visit www.renishaw.com/en/metal-3d-printing

