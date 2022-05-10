Renishaw cuts annual profit forecast on global uncertainties
05/10/2022 | 02:42am EDT
(Reuters) - Engineering firm Renishaw Plc lowered its annual profit forecast on Tuesday over uncertainties in global trade and warned of potential disruption to its business from COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
The group said it expects adjusted profit before tax of 155 million pounds to 170 million pounds ($200.88 million) for the year ending June 30.
($1 = 0.8089 pounds)
