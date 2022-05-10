Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Renishaw plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSW   GB0007323586

RENISHAW PLC

(RSW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/10 03:19:42 am EDT
4020.00 GBX   -4.06%
02:42aRenishaw cuts annual profit forecast on global uncertainties
RE
02:22aRenishaw's Nine-Month Pretax Profit Jumps 47% As Revenue Jumps
MT
04/09RENISHAW : Register for the 2022 Investor Day
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renishaw cuts annual profit forecast on global uncertainties

05/10/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Engineering firm Renishaw Plc lowered its annual profit forecast on Tuesday over uncertainties in global trade and warned of potential disruption to its business from COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

The group said it expects adjusted profit before tax of 155 million pounds to 170 million pounds ($200.88 million) for the year ending June 30.

($1 = 0.8089 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PLC S.P.A. 0.76% 1.995 Delayed Quote.-4.81%
RENISHAW PLC -2.53% 4065.6 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
All news about RENISHAW PLC
02:42aRenishaw cuts annual profit forecast on global uncertainties
RE
02:22aRenishaw's Nine-Month Pretax Profit Jumps 47% As Revenue Jumps
MT
04/09RENISHAW : Register for the 2022 Investor Day
PU
04/06RENISHAW : appoints new Director of Additive Manufacturing
PU
03/31Renishaw plc Appoints Stephen Wilson as Non-Executive Director, Audit, Nomination and R..
CI
03/31RENISHAW : Sempre joins Renishaw Channel Partner Programme
PU
03/25RENISHAW : smart manufacturing solutions return to long-awaited MACH 2022
PU
03/25RENISHAW : British Cycling races ahead with Renishaw additive manufacturing
PU
03/25RENISHAW : Standing Together for Epilepsy Awareness
PU
03/23RENISHAW : sponsors STEMworks education outreach programme
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENISHAW PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 669 M 823 M 823 M
Net income 2022 124 M 153 M 153 M
Net cash 2022 244 M 300 M 300 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 3 049 M 3 754 M 3 754 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 4 832
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart RENISHAW PLC
Duration : Period :
Renishaw plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENISHAW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4 190,00 GBX
Average target price 5 392,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Ernest Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen Christopher George Roberts Group Finance Director & Director
David Roberts McMurtry Executive Chairman
Dave Wallace Director-Group Operations
David Grant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENISHAW PLC-12.34%3 754
SMC CORPORATION-20.58%30 921
COGNEX CORPORATION-36.83%8 534
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-34.52%6 348
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-34.20%5 554
SHUANGLIANG ECO-ENERGY SYSTEMS CO.,LTD4.87%2 535