Renishaw : introduces a dedicated sustainability team to lead its new sustainability strategy

To reduce its contribution to carbon emissions, global engineering technologies company, Renishaw, has invested in a dedicated sustainability team. The newly formed team will use its expertise to ensure Renishaw meets its commitment to Net Zero by 2050 at the latest, a target which will be validated and monitored by the internationally respected Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

The team, which is managed by Ben Goodare, Head of Sustainability, covers a range of skills that are required to help the Company achieve its sustainability goals, including data analysis, project management, reporting, value chain management and life cycle assessment expertise. Goodare, who was recently named one of The Manufacturer's Top 100 manufacturing role models, has implemented a carbon management system for all Renishaw's global sites to calculate their greenhouse gas emissions.

In the past five years, Renishaw has successfully reduced its carbon footprint by 39 per cent. Reductions have been achieved through a range of actions, including switching to low-impact lighting, adding further insulation, installing solar arrays and moving to 80 per cent renewable electricity across the Group.

"Ensuring sustainability across a large, global company with multiple divisions is certainly a challenge," explained Goodare. "By working with suppliers, customers, design colleagues and the senior leadership teams, we can ensure that we are conducting all parts of our business sustainably and responsibly."

He continued, "With strong backing from our Board, the expert support of our sustainability team, and the cultural drive for sustainability throughout the business, we are placing ourselves in a great position to achieve our various Net Zero targets and also help our suppliers and customers achieve their own goals."

With businesses increasingly focused on their environmental impact and the need to reduce costs, Renishaw's products help its customers reduce energy consumption and minimise waste, for example by reducing unproductive machine time, eliminating scrap components and reducing the total energy consumption needed to produce the same level of machined components.

