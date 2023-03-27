Advanced search
Renishaw : introduces new functionality to its inVia™ confocal Raman microscope

03/27/2023 | 11:08am EDT
March 2023 Renishaw introduces new functionality to its inVia™ confocal Raman microscope

Renishaw is pleased to introduce fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy (FLIM) functionality to its inVia™ confocal Raman microscope. In partnership with Becker & Hickl GmbH, the pioneers in time-correlated single photon counting (TCSPC), the system combines both Raman and FLIM in a single instrument. This integration can overlay both FLIM and Raman images with pixel-to-pixel correlation, thus increasing understanding of samples across a range of applications.

FLIM imaging

In the system, when light from a pulsed laser interacts with a fluorophore, the fluorescence lifetime is measured using an advanced detector and high-speed electronics. This fluorescence lifetime is the characteristic time a fluorophore remains in an excited electronic state before returning to the ground state by emitting a photon. The lifetime of fluorescence decay is sensitive to the molecular environment and the resulting changes in molecular conformation. The FLIM technique can be used to study a range of properties from pH/ion/oxygen concentration to molecular binding.

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 15:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 701 M 857 M 857 M
Net income 2023 124 M 152 M 152 M
Net cash 2023 228 M 279 M 279 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 1,94%
Capitalization 2 915 M 3 563 M 3 563 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
EV / Sales 2024 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 150
Free-Float 46,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4 008,00 GBX
Average target price 4 138,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Ernest Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen Christopher George Roberts Group Finance Director & Director
David Roberts McMurtry Executive Chairman
Dave Wallace Director-Group Operations
David Grant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENISHAW PLC9.27%3 563
SMC CORPORATION22.87%33 820
COGNEX CORPORATION1.89%8 291
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.12.00%5 981
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.0.27%5 664
BADGER METER, INC.7.28%3 426
