Renishaw : introduces new functionality to its inVia™ confocal Raman microscope

Renishaw is pleased to introduce fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy (FLIM) functionality to its inVia™ confocal Raman microscope. In partnership with Becker & Hickl GmbH, the pioneers in time-correlated single photon counting (TCSPC), the system combines both Raman and FLIM in a single instrument. This integration can overlay both FLIM and Raman images with pixel-to-pixel correlation, thus increasing understanding of samples across a range of applications.

In the system, when light from a pulsed laser interacts with a fluorophore, the fluorescence lifetime is measured using an advanced detector and high-speed electronics. This fluorescence lifetime is the characteristic time a fluorophore remains in an excited electronic state before returning to the ground state by emitting a photon. The lifetime of fluorescence decay is sensitive to the molecular environment and the resulting changes in molecular conformation. The FLIM technique can be used to study a range of properties from pH/ion/oxygen concentration to molecular binding.

