Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Renishaw plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSW   GB0007323586

RENISHAW PLC

(RSW)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:21 2023-06-01 am EDT
4026.00 GBX   -0.49%
01:45aRenishaw : introduces the world's smallest wireless probe for machine tools
PU
05/22Renishaw : launches new line of products for industrial automation
PU
05/08Renishaw : MSC Industrial Supply Co. UK becomes a Renishaw Official Channel Partner
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renishaw : introduces the world's smallest wireless probe for machine tools

06/02/2023 | 01:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
31st May 2023

Global engineering technologies company, Renishaw, will showcase its latest radio transmission probing system at EMO Hannover 2023. The RMP24-micro is the smallest wireless machine tool probe on the market, measuring just 24 mm in diameter and 31.4 mm in length.

As well as its miniature size, the RMP24-micro also delivers market-leading metrology performance for a wireless probe in this size category. With measurement repeatability of 0.35 micron 2σ and low trigger forces, it is ideally suited to compact machines manufacturing high-value, high-precision components, such as those found in the medical, watchmaking and micro-mechanics industries.

RMP24-micro utilises Renishaw's updated radio transmission protocol to communicate with the machine tool controller - via the RMI-QE radio interface. With an operating range of up to 5 metres, it employs a 2.4 GHz frequency hopping spread spectrum (FHSS) protocol, which is industry-proven and compliant with radio regulations worldwide. FHSS technology enables both the probe and interface to jump from channel-to-channel while maintaining communication, allowing the probing system to operate alongside other radio sources such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® and microwaves. This is not the case for other protocols which may require manual intervention to operate in the same environment.

"At EMO Milano 2021, we introduced the RMI-QE interface and QE series probes. Back then we spoke about how this new interface and communications protocol was laying the foundations for the next generation of Renishaw sensors. The RMP24-micro is the first of these, with even more exciting smart factory devices on the horizon," said Steve Petersen, Marketing Manager for Renishaw's Machine Tool Products Division. "The RMP24-micro provides fast, accurate and reliable part set up and verification in a package that fits in the palm of your hand. We're very pleased that manufacturers of small high-precision components, such as watch movements and orthopaedics, can now benefit from our process control solutions."

Renishaw's precision measurement and process control technologies, like the RMP24-micro, enable productive and sustainable manufacturing. They can predict, identify, and correct process errors before they happen. This helps eliminate scrap and, in turn, reduces the wasted energy, time and materials involved in producing those scrap components.

Factory automation drives operational efficiency by increasing machine uptime and overall output, without adding extra machines. Renishaw probing solutions for the automation of CNC machining processes allow manufacturers to increase machine utilisation and operate 24/7. With process automation technologies in place, physical automation can be implemented, which increases productivity and, in turn, can reduce waste and energy consumption.

To find out more about the RMP24-micro, visit us at EMO Hannover, Germany (18th - 23rd September 2023, stand B32 hall 6).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 05:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RENISHAW PLC
01:45aRenishaw : introduces the world's smallest wireless probe for machine tools
PU
05/22Renishaw : launches new line of products for industrial automation
PU
05/08Renishaw : MSC Industrial Supply Co. UK becomes a Renishaw Official Channel Partner
PU
05/06Renishaw : Capital Markets/Investor Day - 8 June 2023
PU
05/03DZ Bank cuts BP to 'hold'; Berenberg likes HSBC
AN
04/28FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.5% Amid Banking Sector Moves
DJ
04/28Prudential Had Strong 1Q, Momentum Set to Continue
DJ
04/28NatWest holds back FTSE; US stocks to open lower
AN
04/28Increased Demand for Liquid Assets Likely to Boost UK Treasury Bills Market
DJ
04/28Renishaw achieves quarterly rise in revenue despite lower demand
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENISHAW PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 698 M 874 M 874 M
Net income 2023 121 M 151 M 151 M
Net cash 2023 230 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,2x
Yield 2023 1,85%
Capitalization 2 928 M 3 666 M 3 666 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,86x
EV / Sales 2024 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 150
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart RENISHAW PLC
Duration : Period :
Renishaw plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENISHAW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4 026,00 GBX
Average target price 3 942,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Ernest Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen Christopher George Roberts Group Finance Director & Director
David Roberts McMurtry Executive Chairman
Dave Wallace Director-Group Operations
David Grant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENISHAW PLC9.76%3 666
SMC CORPORATION35.08%34 661
COGNEX CORPORATION16.66%9 486
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.17.02%6 497
BADGER METER, INC.30.30%4 042
WUHAN JINGCE ELECTRONIC GROUP CO.,LTD89.04%3 591
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer