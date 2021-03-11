Renishaw : Alignment laser accelerates machine tool assembly checks

The ultimate accuracy and reliability of a machine tool depends in no small degree on the alignment checking during its assembly. For machine tools produced in high volumes, the efficiency of the alignment checking process is paramount. Seeking an alternative to traditional error measurement techniques, Hurco Manufacturing Ltd. (Hurco) chose Renishaw's XK10 alignment laser system to increase both precision and throughput.

