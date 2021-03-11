Log in
RENISHAW PLC

RENISHAW PLC

(RSW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/11 03:17:05 am
5865 GBX   +1.47%
03:10aRENISHAW  : Alignment laser accelerates machine tool assembly checks
PU
03/10FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Renishaw plc
DJ
03/08FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Renishaw plc
DJ
Renishaw : Alignment laser accelerates machine tool assembly checks

03/11/2021 | 03:10am EST
March 2021

The ultimate accuracy and reliability of a machine tool depends in no small degree on the alignment checking during its assembly. For machine tools produced in high volumes, the efficiency of the alignment checking process is paramount. Seeking an alternative to traditional error measurement techniques, Hurco Manufacturing Ltd. (Hurco) chose Renishaw's XK10 alignment laser system to increase both precision and throughput.

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 08:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 537 M 748 M 748 M
Net income 2021 94,1 M 131 M 131 M
Net cash 2021 168 M 234 M 234 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,3x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 4 206 M 5 843 M 5 862 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,52x
EV / Sales 2022 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 371
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart RENISHAW PLC
Duration : Period :
Renishaw plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENISHAW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5 497,78 GBX
Last Close Price 5 780,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -4,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Ernest Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen Christopher George Roberts Group Finance Director & Director
David Roberts McMurtry Chairman
Geoffrey McFarland Director-Group Technology
David Grant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENISHAW PLC1.04%5 843
SMC CORPORATION-4.48%36 508
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.87%24 578
COGNEX CORPORATION-2.39%13 795
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-4.74%10 460
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.6.70%8 980
