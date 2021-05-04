Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Renishaw plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSW   GB0007323586

RENISHAW PLC

(RSW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renishaw : Machine tool builder invests in alignment laser and improves efficiency by 50%

05/04/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
April 2021

The commercial success of building custom-made machine tools requires careful attention and efficiency. Error inspection and correction during assembly needs to be fast and accurate, while labour costs have to be minimised. Faced with increasing customer demand, Dawn Machinery Co., Ltd (Dawn Machinery) chose to replace its traditional granite square and dial indicator metrology in favour of Renishaw's XK10 alignment laser system.

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 17:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RENISHAW PLC
01:29pRENISHAW  : Machine tool builder invests in alignment laser and improves efficie..
PU
09:16aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Renishaw plc
DJ
04/29FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Renishaw plc
DJ
04/28FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : enishaw plc
DJ
04/28RENISHAW  : Fiscal Nine-Month Pretax Profit Soars 440% On Divisional Growth
MT
04/23RENISHAW  : helps develop the next generation of manufacturing professionals wit..
PU
04/22FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Renishaw plc
DJ
04/20FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Renishaw plc
DJ
04/20RENISHAW  : distributor upgrades telescope for astronomy research
PU
04/19RENISHAW  : Goldman Sachs Lifts Renishaw PT, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 553 M 767 M 767 M
Net income 2021 104 M 145 M 145 M
Net cash 2021 179 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,3x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 4 559 M 6 346 M 6 324 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,92x
EV / Sales 2022 7,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 371
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart RENISHAW PLC
Duration : Period :
Renishaw plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENISHAW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5 742,22 GBX
Last Close Price 6 265,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 5,35%
Spread / Average Target -8,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Ernest Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen Christopher George Roberts Group Finance Director & Director
David Roberts McMurtry Chairman
Geoffrey McFarland Director-Group Technology
David Grant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENISHAW PLC8.77%6 346
SMC CORPORATION0.79%38 449
COGNEX CORPORATION7.27%14 646
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-4.61%10 336
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.18.30%9 834
GUANG ZHOU GRG METROLOGY & TEST CO., LTD.-1.28%2 957
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ