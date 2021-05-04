Renishaw : Machine tool builder invests in alignment laser and improves efficiency by 50%

The commercial success of building custom-made machine tools requires careful attention and efficiency. Error inspection and correction during assembly needs to be fast and accurate, while labour costs have to be minimised. Faced with increasing customer demand, Dawn Machinery Co., Ltd (Dawn Machinery) chose to replace its traditional granite square and dial indicator metrology in favour of Renishaw's XK10 alignment laser system.

