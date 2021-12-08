Renishaw : opens applications for record breaking number of graduates and apprentices

Global engineering technologies company Renishaw is opening applications for a record 2022 intake of 96 graduates and 80 apprentices across its Gloucestershire and South Wales sites. It is also offering over 100 placement opportunities, a mix of industrial and summer placements. The Company recognises the value and diverse thinking that early career individuals can bring to the company and is constantly striving to recruit and develop talented individuals. Applications for all these roles open December 6th.

Successful applicants for Renishaw's highly regarded graduate and apprenticeship schemes will receive on-the-job experience as well as tailored programmes and training to ensure they receive the best possible learning experience.

While academic ability is important, Renishaw is searching for applicants with a clear passion for engineering as well as stand-out CVs and covering letters. As an equal opportunity employer, Renishaw is seeking applicants from a diverse range of backgrounds. The selection process will include interviews, group workshops and early careers talks from Renishaw employees.

"Apprentices and graduates futureproof the workforce, which is why we have invested so heavily in our early careers programmes since 1979," explained Julia Russell, Apprentice Lead at Renishaw. "The early careers cohort is heavily involved in projects from the outset, and they always bring innovative and fresh ideas to the team, helping our company to adapt in a rapidly changing industry."

Renishaw's twelve graduate schemes offer graduates hands on experience through a series of both rotational placements in different divisions of the company and static schemes in key areas. The company is currently recruiting for a wide range of schemes, from software engineering and manufacturing to commercial disciplines.

The Company's award-winning apprenticeship scheme allows apprentices to gain nationally recognised qualifications up to degree level, alongside on-the-job experience. The range of schemes allow apprentices to join at different educational levels, from Level 3 up to Level 6. Apprentices will take part in exciting and challenging work placements, working on real projects and products that shape the future of engineering, allowing them to have a real impact in the company and industry. Non-engineering apprenticeships, including commercial, IT Support Analyst and a new electrician apprenticeship are also available.

Students can also gain valuable career experience by applying for a Renishaw industrial placement, undertaking a year in industry as part of a degree course. The Company also offers shorter placements which are six to twelve weeks long and take place during the summer holidays for students studying at sixth-form, college or degree level. Placement students will gain vital skills and experience, as well as valuable insight into the industry.

As well as gaining on the job experience, apprentices and graduates will also benefit from Renishaw's comprehensive benefits package, including a competitive salary, a nine per cent non-contributory pension and private medical insurance.

If you're passionate about engineering, apply for a graduate scheme, apprenticeship or placement at www.renishaw.com/careers

