Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Renishaw plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSW   GB0007323586

RENISHAW PLC

(RSW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:25:20 2023-06-05 am EDT
4095.00 GBX   -0.22%
07:09aRenishaw : reveals extra large tool setting arm for machine tools
PU
06/02Renishaw : introduces the world's smallest wireless probe for machine tools
PU
05/22Renishaw : launches new line of products for industrial automation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renishaw : reveals extra large tool setting arm for machine tools

06/05/2023 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
June 2023

Global engineering technologies company, Renishaw, will showcase its latest tool setting arm at EMO Hannover 2023. The HPMA-X is the latest addition to the company's family of high-precision tool setting arms and has been engineered to perform in the most challenging turning applications.

Building on the success of the original high-precision motorised arm (HPMA), the latest evolution now brings high-accuracy tool setting and broken tool detection to large CNC lathes. Lathes of this size typically require longer, heavier and more complex arm designs, which can be challenging to move smoothly and repeatably.

Such designs are now possible with the HPMA-X due to an efficient and high-performance drivetrain, which includes a digitally controlled brushless motor and high-ratio 3-stage planetary gearhead. This intelligent system allows for precise speed control and collision detection, whilst maintaining high torque and powerful lift capacity.

"Our existing HPMA fulfils those applications which require an arm of up to 555 mm in length. The HPMA-X is targeted at the growing market of larger lathes needing arms over 500 mm and can be designed in many different configurations, up to 1000 mm in length," said Steve Petersen, Marketing Manager for Renishaw's Machine Tool Products Division. "On these larger designs, our engineers have worked hard to ensure that the probe is presented into the working environment with exceptional repeatability".

For arms of this size, ensuring a smooth transition as the probe is moved in and out of the working environment is critical in order to maximise the life of the product. Digital control and feedback systems within the accompanying interface (TSI3-X) provide smooth motion control, resulting in consistent acceleration and deceleration characteristics.

Additionally, the TSI3-X interface incorporates four customer-facing LEDs for real-time status monitoring. These indicate the status of the input drive commands and arm confirmation outputs, as well as conveying any motion or system health issues.

Petersen continues, "We are seeing more and more manufacturers looking to implement process automation in their factories. Having machines sat idle, awaiting manual tool setting tasks is no longer an option if you want to remain competitive. The HPMA-X provides automated tool setting and broken tool detection on CNC lathes and can enable lights-out manufacturing."

Renishaw's precision measurement and process control technologies, like the HPMA-X, enable productive and sustainable manufacturing. They can predict, identify, and correct process errors before they happen. This helps eliminate scrap and, in turn, reduces the wasted energy, time and materials involved in producing those scrap components.

Factory automation drives operational efficiency by increasing machine uptime and overall output, without adding extra machines. Renishaw probing solutions for the automation of CNC machining processes allow manufacturers to increase machine utilisation and operate 24/7.

With process automation technologies in place, physical automation can be implemented, which increases productivity and, in turn, can reduce waste and energy consumption.

To find out more about the HPMA-X, visit us at EMO Hannover, Germany (18th - 23rd September 2023, stand B32 hall 6).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 11:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RENISHAW PLC
07:09aRenishaw : reveals extra large tool setting arm for machine tools
PU
06/02Renishaw : introduces the world's smallest wireless probe for machine tools
PU
05/22Renishaw : launches new line of products for industrial automation
PU
05/08Renishaw : MSC Industrial Supply Co. UK becomes a Renishaw Official Channel Partner
PU
05/06Renishaw : Capital Markets/Investor Day - 8 June 2023
PU
05/03DZ Bank cuts BP to 'hold'; Berenberg likes HSBC
AN
04/28FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.5% Amid Banking Sector Moves
DJ
04/28Prudential Had Strong 1Q, Momentum Set to Continue
DJ
04/28NatWest holds back FTSE; US stocks to open lower
AN
04/28Increased Demand for Liquid Assets Likely to Boost UK Treasury Bills Market
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENISHAW PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 698 M 871 M 871 M
Net income 2023 121 M 151 M 151 M
Net cash 2023 230 M 287 M 287 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,7x
Yield 2023 1,81%
Capitalization 2 984 M 3 723 M 3 723 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
EV / Sales 2024 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 150
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart RENISHAW PLC
Duration : Period :
Renishaw plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENISHAW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4 104,00 GBX
Average target price 3 942,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target -3,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Ernest Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen Christopher George Roberts Group Finance Director & Director
David Roberts McMurtry Executive Chairman
Dave Wallace Director-Group Operations
David Grant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENISHAW PLC11.89%3 723
SMC CORPORATION38.29%35 489
COGNEX CORPORATION20.72%9 816
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.14.01%6 450
BADGER METER, INC.32.99%4 251
WUHAN JINGCE ELECTRONIC GROUP CO.,LTD91.87%3 705
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer