Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Renishaw plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSW   GB0007323586

RENISHAW PLC

(RSW)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/22 11:35:22 am
3886 GBX   +1.89%
02:50pRENISHAW : to host free educational STEM webinar
PU
03/10RENISHAW PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/08RENISHAW : Three questions from Haas Spain to Renishaw about the XL-80 interferometer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renishaw : to host free educational STEM webinar

03/11/2022 | 02:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
11 March

Global engineering company, Renishaw, is hosting a free virtual webinar on Saturday 19th March, 2022, to celebrate British Science Week and teach school children in years five to nine how science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) can be applied to real world industries, including engineering. The virtual webinar will be hosted by Renishaw employees, who use STEM knowledge in their day-to-day work, and will encourage younger generations to consider the engineering industry as a career option. The event will include instructions for a science experiment and talks from Renishaw Scientists and guest speaker, Dr Jessica Wade, a British physicist in the Blackett Laboratory at Imperial College London.

The webinar will replicate last year's virtual mathematics webinar sessions that included an introductory talk about Renishaw, helping the students to gain a better understanding of the role of an engineering business and the importance of maths and science to the industry. The session was held during the October half-term week and was designed to be as interactive as possible with a number of activities to keep the audience engaged. Past events have included creative maths puzzles and 'spot the statistics', along with talks by some Renishaw employees about how maths plays an important part in their roles within the company.

"Renishaw has run engineering-based educational outreach programmes for many years, but we decided to change the format last year," explained Rebecca Bound, Early Careers STEM Outreach Officer at Renishaw. "We realised that engineering doesn't immediately appeal to all school children, but many of them have a passion for STEM subjects at school. We found that they wanted to learn more about these subjects in their spare time, so we created a set of four virtual webinars, each of which focuses on one of the specific STEM topics."

"The virtual webinars we ran previously saw a brilliant mix of girls and boys being interested in all the events," continued Bound. "The engineering industry is on course for a large skills gap in the coming years, so it is great to see a diverse group of younger people interested in a career in STEM and specifically engineering. We hope that by continuing to run interactive and engaging sessions, we will help inspire the next generation of engineers and scientists."

Register for the virtual webinar at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/renishaw-celebrates-british-science-week-tickets

To find out more about Renishaw's STEM Outreach programme visit www.renishaw.com/education-outreach

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 19:49:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RENISHAW PLC
02:50pRENISHAW : to host free educational STEM webinar
PU
03/10RENISHAW PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/08RENISHAW : Three questions from Haas Spain to Renishaw about the XL-80 interferometer
PU
03/01Renishaw plc Announces Resignation of John Jeans as Non-Executive Director
CI
02/24RENISHAW : showcases advances in additive manufacturing for dentistry at LMT LAB DAY Chica..
PU
02/24RENISHAW : The role of technology in the medical industry – Q&A session with Renisha..
PU
02/10RENISHAW : festive lunches raise over £10,000 for charity
PU
02/06Renishaw Expects Global Ship Shortage To Last Until 2024
MT
02/04RENISHAW : celebrates National Apprenticeship Week
PU
02/03PRESENTATION : 2022 interim results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENISHAW PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 659 M 861 M 861 M
Net income 2022 144 M 188 M 188 M
Net cash 2022 246 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 2 828 M 3 710 M 3 693 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 832
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart RENISHAW PLC
Duration : Period :
Renishaw plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENISHAW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3 814,00 GBX
Average target price 5 424,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Ernest Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen Christopher George Roberts Group Finance Director & Director
David Roberts McMurtry Executive Chairman
Geoffrey McFarland Director-Group Technology
David Grant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENISHAW PLC-20.21%3 641
SMC CORPORATION-16.32%36 554
COGNEX CORPORATION-15.08%11 484
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-18.54%10 041
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-15.71%8 150
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-24.33%6 800