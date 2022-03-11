Renishaw : to host free educational STEM webinar

Global engineering company, Renishaw, is hosting a free virtual webinar on Saturday 19th March, 2022, to celebrate British Science Week and teach school children in years five to nine how science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) can be applied to real world industries, including engineering. The virtual webinar will be hosted by Renishaw employees, who use STEM knowledge in their day-to-day work, and will encourage younger generations to consider the engineering industry as a career option. The event will include instructions for a science experiment and talks from Renishaw Scientists and guest speaker, Dr Jessica Wade, a British physicist in the Blackett Laboratory at Imperial College London.

The webinar will replicate last year's virtual mathematics webinar sessions that included an introductory talk about Renishaw, helping the students to gain a better understanding of the role of an engineering business and the importance of maths and science to the industry. The session was held during the October half-term week and was designed to be as interactive as possible with a number of activities to keep the audience engaged. Past events have included creative maths puzzles and 'spot the statistics', along with talks by some Renishaw employees about how maths plays an important part in their roles within the company.

"Renishaw has run engineering-based educational outreach programmes for many years, but we decided to change the format last year," explained Rebecca Bound, Early Careers STEM Outreach Officer at Renishaw. "We realised that engineering doesn't immediately appeal to all school children, but many of them have a passion for STEM subjects at school. We found that they wanted to learn more about these subjects in their spare time, so we created a set of four virtual webinars, each of which focuses on one of the specific STEM topics."

"The virtual webinars we ran previously saw a brilliant mix of girls and boys being interested in all the events," continued Bound. "The engineering industry is on course for a large skills gap in the coming years, so it is great to see a diverse group of younger people interested in a career in STEM and specifically engineering. We hope that by continuing to run interactive and engaging sessions, we will help inspire the next generation of engineers and scientists."

Register for the virtual webinar at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/renishaw-celebrates-british-science-week-tickets

To find out more about Renishaw's STEM Outreach programme visit www.renishaw.com/education-outreach