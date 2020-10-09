RENK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10/09/2020 | 09:40am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RENK AG
RENK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09.10.2020 / 15:39
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
RENK AG
Street:
Gögginger Straße 73
Postal code:
86159
City:
Augsburg Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900HM39FWFTL7XN26
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: exercise of instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Peder Prahl Date of birth: 03 Nov 1964
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Rebecca BidCo AG (formerly: Rebecca BidCo GmbH)
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
06 Oct 2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
90.18 %
0.00 %
90.18 %
7000000
Previous notification
0.00 %
76.00 %
76.00 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007850000
0
6312461
0 %
90.18 %
Total
6312461
90.18 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Peder Prahl
%
%
%
-Carezo (Guernsey) Limited
%
%
%
-Triton Investors GP SARL
%
%
%
-Triton Investors SCSp
%
%
%
-Triton InvestCo SARL
%
%
%
-Triton Managers V Limited
%
%
%
-Triton Fund V General Partner L.P.
%
%
%
-Triton Fund V L.P.
%
%
%
-Triton V S.à r.l. SICAV-RAIF
%
%
%
-Triton Masterluxco 5 SARL
%
%
%
-Rebecca LuxCo SARL (formerly: Triton V LuxCo 29 SARL)
%
%
%
-Rebecca MidCo SARL (formerly: Triton V LuxCo 30 SARL)
%
%
%
-Rebecca BidCo SARL (formerly: Triton V LuxCo 31 SARL)
%
%
%
-Rebecca HoldCo GmbH
%
%
%
-Rebecca FinCo GmbH
%
%
%
-Rebecca BidCo AG (formerly: Rebecca BidCo GmbH)
90.18 %
%
90.18 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Shares acquired under contract with Volkswagen Vermögensverwaltungs-GmbH dated 30.01.2020 and takeover offer dated 10.03.2020. All shares in Carezo (Guernsey) Limited held by Addison Nominees Limited as trustee for Mr. Peder Prahl. All shares in Addison Nominees Limited held by Triton Administration (Jersey) Limited which (via Triton OpCo SARL) is an indirect subsidiary of Triton Investors SCSp.
Date
08 Oct 2020
