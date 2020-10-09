Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Renk Aktiengesellschaft    ZAR   DE0007850000

RENK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(ZAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RENK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 09:40am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RENK AG
RENK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.10.2020 / 15:39
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: RENK AG
Street: Gögginger Straße 73
Postal code: 86159
City: Augsburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900HM39FWFTL7XN26

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
exercise of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Peder Prahl
Date of birth: 03 Nov 1964

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Rebecca BidCo AG (formerly: Rebecca BidCo GmbH)

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
06 Oct 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 90.18 % 0.00 % 90.18 % 7000000
Previous notification 0.00 % 76.00 % 76.00 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007850000 0 6312461 0 % 90.18 %
Total 6312461 90.18 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Peder Prahl % % %
-Carezo (Guernsey) Limited % % %
-Triton Investors GP SARL % % %
-Triton Investors SCSp % % %
-Triton InvestCo SARL % % %
-Triton Managers V Limited % % %
-Triton Fund V General Partner L.P. % % %
-Triton Fund V L.P. % % %
-Triton V S.à r.l. SICAV-RAIF % % %
-Triton Masterluxco 5 SARL % % %
-Rebecca LuxCo SARL (formerly: Triton V LuxCo 29 SARL) % % %
-Rebecca MidCo SARL (formerly: Triton V LuxCo 30 SARL) % % %
-Rebecca BidCo SARL (formerly: Triton V LuxCo 31 SARL) % % %
-Rebecca HoldCo GmbH % % %
-Rebecca FinCo GmbH % % %
-Rebecca BidCo AG (formerly: Rebecca BidCo GmbH) 90.18 % % 90.18 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Shares acquired under contract with Volkswagen Vermögensverwaltungs-GmbH dated 30.01.2020 and takeover offer dated 10.03.2020. All shares in Carezo (Guernsey) Limited held by Addison Nominees Limited as trustee for Mr. Peder Prahl. All shares in Addison Nominees Limited held by Triton Administration (Jersey) Limited which (via Triton OpCo SARL) is an indirect subsidiary of Triton Investors SCSp. 

Date
08 Oct 2020


09.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RENK AG
Gögginger Straße 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.renk-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1140049  09.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1140049&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RENK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
09:40aRENK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
10/07RENK AG : Rebecca BidCo AG submits request for exclusion of the minority shareho..
EQ
08/04RENK : Release of the RENK AG halfyear financial report 2020
PU
05/20RENK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accor..
EQ
03/11RENK AG : Correction of a release from 04/02/2020 according to Article 40, Secti..
EQ
02/06DGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer;
EQ
02/04RENK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
01/31RENK : Volkswagen to sell RENK shares to Triton
AQ
01/30VOLKSWAGEN : Triton offers to buy Renk for 97.80 euros a share
RE
01/30DGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer;
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 559 M 659 M 659 M
Net income 2019 44,2 M 52,1 M 52,1 M
Net cash 2019 119 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
Yield 2019 2,10%
Capitalization 755 M 887 M 891 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 510
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart RENK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Renk Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Florian Hofbauer Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Ingrun-Ulla Bartölke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Hammel Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Michael Behrendt Member-Supervisory Board
Christiane Hesse Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT6.67%887
MISUMI GROUP INC.12.23%8 182
HITACHI METALS, LTD.1.12%6 578
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.29.03%6 175
TRELLEBORG AB0.59%5 180
SFS GROUP AG0.16%3 811
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group