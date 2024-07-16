EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RENK Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RENK Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: https://ir.renk.com/de/publications/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: https://ir.renk.com/publications/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RENK Group AG
|Gögginger Straße 73
|86159 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.renk.com
