

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.02.2024 / 19:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Günter Last name(s): Hauser

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Susanne Last name(s): Wiegand Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RENK Group AG

b) LEI

894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000RENK730

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 24.98 EUR 180680.34 EUR 24.96 EUR 34944.00 EUR 24.78 EUR 4956.00 EUR 24.76 EUR 14856.00 EUR 24.70 EUR 12350.00 EUR 24.66 EUR 61650.00 EUR 24.62 EUR 1231.00 EUR 24.60 EUR 81180.00 EUR 24.52 EUR 123826.00 EUR 24.50 EUR 9800.00 EUR 24.50 EUR 82246.50 EUR 24.50 EUR 222362.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 24.6564 EUR 830081.8400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

13/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

