Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.02.2024 / 19:22 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Hauser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Wiegand
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RENK Group AG

b) LEI
894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000RENK730

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.98 EUR 180680.34 EUR
24.96 EUR 34944.00 EUR
24.78 EUR 4956.00 EUR
24.76 EUR 14856.00 EUR
24.70 EUR 12350.00 EUR
24.66 EUR 61650.00 EUR
24.62 EUR 1231.00 EUR
24.60 EUR 81180.00 EUR
24.52 EUR 123826.00 EUR
24.50 EUR 9800.00 EUR
24.50 EUR 82246.50 EUR
24.50 EUR 222362.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.6564 EUR 830081.8400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: RENK Group AG
Gögginger Straße 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet:https://www.renk.com

 
89735  19.02.2024 CET/CEST

