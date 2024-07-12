RENK Group AG formerly RENK Holding GmbH, is a Germany- based Company, which is a manufacturer of drive solutions across civil and military end markets. The Company's product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. It serves customers active in industries for military vehicles, naval and civil marine, cement and plastics production, oil & gas, as well as customers in hydrogen, Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) and industrial heat pump applications.