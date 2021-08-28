RENN Fund : 2021 Semi-Annual Report

RENN FUND, INC.

SHAREHOLDER LETTER

JUNE 30, 2021 (UNAUDITED)

Dear Shareholders,

We are pleased to present the Renn Fund Inc. ("Fund") Semi-Annual Report for the six-month period ending June 30, 2021. The portfolio is concentrated in companies which we believe represent attractive investment opportunities that are not overly dependent upon the performance of the broader equity markets. It has served investors well to have a high exposure to the broader market for much of the past decade, particularly the last twelve months. Theoretically, this trend may endure indefinitely, particularly if interest rates remain low, and government bond yields are below the prevailing inflation rate. However, the tailwind of declining interest rates, which has translated into higher price multiples on equities, is abating as interest rates are now between zero and 1.5% in much of the developed world, out to 10 years of maturity. As a result, we believe that strong equity returns will need to come from idiosyncratic sources.

Performance for the Fund was primarily driven by the top three holdings in the Fund, Apyx Medical Corp., Texas Pacific Land Corp., and Fitlife Brands Inc., which appreciated sharply in the first half of the year, largely driven by strong operational performance. Apyx continues to meaningfully grow revenues, primarily in the cosmetic surgery end markets, while seeking approvals for new applications for their plasma heating technology. This includes a recent FDA filing for dermal resurfacing applications, which will open a substantial new addressable market if successful. Texas Pacific completed a corporate reorganization earlier this year, becoming a corporation from a trust. This will facilitate the modernization of the company in many aspects, while promoting corporate governance and transparency. The company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the recovery in energy markets and the concentration of U.S. growth in the Permian Basin. Fitlife Brands continues to grow revenues at incrementally higher profit margins, largely due to a business shift towards on-line sales. The newly focused (and profitable) business model facilitated this stock being listed on the OTCQX Market, which has higher financial and reporting requirements compared to its previous OTC Pink Market listing.

These companies all have distinct business drivers, which we believe will supersede broader market influences on their performance over the fullness of time. In our search for non-correlated investments, we have also begun to add private market investments. This has included a company involved in the consolidation of global financial exchanges, a company developing technology to facilitate institutional investment in diamonds, and a pooled vehicle investing in a specific cryptocurrency. These positions represent a small portion of our overall net asset value ("NAV"), but we believe that they have the potential to contribute meaningfully to performance over time. We believe that value accretive private investments, which are generally unavailable to public market investors, have the potential to narrow or even eliminate the Fund's public market price discount to NAV.

As previously mentioned, the record low interest rates and concomitant high valuations assigned to various risk assets result in fewer attractive investment opportunities in aggregate. We have responded to this challenge by allowing the portfolio to concentrate itself and maintaining a robust cash balance for future investments. We believe that this is the optimal strategy for building NAV over the long term and are currently working on a variety of new investment opportunities for future portfolio inclusion.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC