    RCG   US7597201059

RENN FUND, INC.

(RCG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/27 04:10:00 pm
2.455 USD   +1.45%
RENN FUND : 2021 Semi-Annual Report
PU
08/19RENN FUND : 3/31/2021 Quarterly Schedule of Portfolio Holdings
PU
07/30RENN FUND : 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting Proxy Statement
PU
RENN Fund : 2021 Semi-Annual Report

08/28/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
RENN Fund, Inc.

Semi-Annual Report

June 30, 2021

RENN FUND, INC.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

JUNE 30, 2021

Shareholder Letter � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

1

Consolidated Financial Statements:

Consolidated Schedule of Investments � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

2

Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

5

Consolidated Statement of Operations � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

6

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

7

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

8

Consolidated Financial Highlights � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

9

Consolidated Notes to Financial Statements � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

10

Other Information � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

19

Service Providers � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

20

RENN FUND, INC.

SHAREHOLDER LETTER

JUNE 30, 2021 (UNAUDITED)

Dear Shareholders,

We are pleased to present the Renn Fund Inc. ("Fund") Semi-Annual Report for the six-month period ending June 30, 2021. The portfolio is concentrated in companies which we believe represent attractive investment opportunities that are not overly dependent upon the performance of the broader equity markets. It has served investors well to have a high exposure to the broader market for much of the past decade, particularly the last twelve months. Theoretically, this trend may endure indefinitely, particularly if interest rates remain low, and government bond yields are below the prevailing inflation rate. However, the tailwind of declining interest rates, which has translated into higher price multiples on equities, is abating as interest rates are now between zero and 1.5% in much of the developed world, out to 10 years of maturity. As a result, we believe that strong equity returns will need to come from idiosyncratic sources.

Performance for the Fund was primarily driven by the top three holdings in the Fund, Apyx Medical Corp., Texas Pacific Land Corp., and Fitlife Brands Inc., which appreciated sharply in the first half of the year, largely driven by strong operational performance. Apyx continues to meaningfully grow revenues, primarily in the cosmetic surgery end markets, while seeking approvals for new applications for their plasma heating technology. This includes a recent FDA filing for dermal resurfacing applications, which will open a substantial new addressable market if successful. Texas Pacific completed a corporate reorganization earlier this year, becoming a corporation from a trust. This will facilitate the modernization of the company in many aspects, while promoting corporate governance and transparency. The company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the recovery in energy markets and the concentration of U.S. growth in the Permian Basin. Fitlife Brands continues to grow revenues at incrementally higher profit margins, largely due to a business shift towards on-line sales. The newly focused (and profitable) business model facilitated this stock being listed on the OTCQX Market, which has higher financial and reporting requirements compared to its previous OTC Pink Market listing.

These companies all have distinct business drivers, which we believe will supersede broader market influences on their performance over the fullness of time. In our search for non-correlated investments, we have also begun to add private market investments. This has included a company involved in the consolidation of global financial exchanges, a company developing technology to facilitate institutional investment in diamonds, and a pooled vehicle investing in a specific cryptocurrency. These positions represent a small portion of our overall net asset value ("NAV"), but we believe that they have the potential to contribute meaningfully to performance over time. We believe that value accretive private investments, which are generally unavailable to public market investors, have the potential to narrow or even eliminate the Fund's public market price discount to NAV.

As previously mentioned, the record low interest rates and concomitant high valuations assigned to various risk assets result in fewer attractive investment opportunities in aggregate. We have responded to this challenge by allowing the portfolio to concentrate itself and maintaining a robust cash balance for future investments. We believe that this is the optimal strategy for building NAV over the long term and are currently working on a variety of new investment opportunities for future portfolio inclusion.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

1

RENN FUND, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 (UNAUDITED)

Shares or

Principal

Amount

Company

Cost

Value

MONEY MARKET FUNDS - 25.69%

83,777

Fidelity Government Cash

Reserves Portfolio -

$ 83,777

$ 83,777

Institutional Class, 0.01% �

4,023,308

Fidelity Investment

Money Market Funds

Government Portfolio -

4,023,308

4,023,308

Institutional Class, 0.01% �

Total Money Market Funds ����

4,107,085

4,107,085

CONVERTIBLE BONDS - 0.00%

Oil and Gas - 0.00%

1,000,000

PetroHunter Energy

Corporation 8.50%

Maturity 12/31/2014(1)(2)(6) ��

727,396

-

Total Convertible Bonds ���������

-

COMMON EQUITIES - 73.96%

Accomodations - 0.39%

3,500

Civeo Corp.(2) ������������������������

112,727

62,300

Aerospace & Defense - 0.03%

20

Boeing Co.(2) ��������������������������

2,892

4,791

Asset Management - 0.04%

155

Associated Capital Group,

6,583

6,023

Inc. - Class A ���������������������

50

Gamco Investors, Inc. �����������

1,262

1,255

7,845

7,278

Diversified Financial Services - 0.21%

1,800

Galaxy Digital Holdings

11,355

33,746

Ltd.(2)(4) ������������������������������

Marine Shipping - 0.08%

300

Clarkson PLC(4) ���������������������

11,037

13,238

Metal Mining - 5.05%

580

Franco-Nevada Corp. ������������

52,701

84,141

18,478

Mesabi Trust ��������������������������

445,826

654,119

1,560

Wheaton Precious Metals

42,187

68,749

Corp. ����������������������������������

540,714

807,009

Medicinal Chemicals and Botanical Products - 4.59%

19,307

FitLife Brands, Inc.(2) ������������

9,131,688

733,666

Shares or

Principal

Amount

Company

Cost

Value

COMMON EQUITIES - 73.96% (Continued)

Oil and Gas - 20.32%

808,445

PetroHunter Energy

$ 101,056

$

-

Corporation(1)(2)(6) ��������������

16,300

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.(4) �����

144,168

197,373

1,908

Texas Pacific Land Trust �������

1,079,739

3,052,304

1,324,963

3,249,677

Other Financial Investment Activities - 0.00%

1

Morgan Group

16

5

Holding Co.(2) ��������������������

Securities and Commodity Exchanges - 0.81%

240

Intercontinental

22,252

28,488

Exchange, Inc. �������������������

14,000

Miami International

105,000

101,500

Holdings, Inc.(1)(2)(3) ������������

127,252

129,988

Securities, Commodity Contracts, and Other Financial

Investments and Related Activities - 1.19%

5,460

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust(2)�������

66,830

162,763

60

Grayscale Ethereum Trust(2)���

3,827

2,429

1,189

Grayscale Litecoin

24,992

24,802

Trust(1)(2)(5)���������������������������

95,649

189,994

Surgical & Medical Instruments & Apparatus - 39.65%

615,000

Apyx Medical Corp.(2) �����������

1,470,958

6,340,650

Technology Services - 1.60%

1,000

CACI International, Inc. -

226,814

255,120

Class A. (2) �������������������������

Total Common Equities ����������

11,827,462

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS - 0.05%

124

ProShares Short VIX Short-

4,195

6,888

Term Futures ETF(2) ����������

Total Exchange

Traded Funds �����������������������

4,195

6,888

PREFERRED STOCKS - 0.31%

8,333

Diamond Standard,

50,000

50,000

Inc.(1)(2)(3) ����������������������������

Total Preferred Stocks ������������

50,000

See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

2

RENN FUND, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS (CONTINUED) AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 (UNAUDITED)

Shares or

Principal

Amount

Company

Cost

Value

WARRANTS - 0.02%

2,132

Miami International

Holdings, Inc., Exercise

Price: $7.50,

Expiration Date: �����������������March

$

-

$

3,369

31, 2026(1)(2)(3)

TOTAL INVESTMENTS - 100.03% ����������

$17,952,586

$

15,994,804

LIABILITIES LESS OTHER

(4,677)

ASSETS - (0.03%) �����������������������������������

NET ASSETS ������������������������������������������������

$15,990,127

Shares or

Principal

AmountCompany

Proceeds

Value

SECURITIES SOLD SHORT - (0.00)%

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS - (0.00)%

  1. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X

Shares ETF ������������������������

$

(202)

$

(230)

  1. Direxion Daily Junior Gold
    Miners Index Bear 2X

Shares ETF ������������������������

(123)

(124)

(3)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-

(1,015)

(84)

Term Futures ETF(2) ����������

Total Exchange Traded Funds ���

(1,340)

(438)

TOTAL SECURITIES

$ (1,340) $

(438)

SOLD SHORT - (0.00)% ���

  1. See Note 5 - Fair Value Measurements.
  2. Non-IncomeProducing.
  3. Diamond Standard, Inc. and Miami International Holdings, Inc. are each currently a private company. These securities are illiquid and valued at fair value.
  4. Foreign security denominated in U.S. Dollars.
  5. Security is restricted for a period of one year since the purchase date.
  6. The PetroHunter Energy Corporation ("PetroHunter") securities are in bankruptcy. The securities are valued at fair value.

See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

3



Disclaimer

RENN Fund Inc. published this content on 28 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 20:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
