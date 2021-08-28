RENN Fund : 2021 Semi-Annual Report

We are pleased to present the Renn Fund Inc. ("Fund") Semi-Annual Report for the six-month period ending June 30, 2021. The portfolio is concentrated in companies which we believe represent attractive investment opportunities that are not overly dependent upon the performance of the broader equity markets. It has served investors well to have a high exposure to the broader market for much of the past decade, particularly the last twelve months. Theoretically, this trend may endure indefinitely, particularly if interest rates remain low, and government bond yields are below the prevailing inflation rate. However, the tailwind of declining interest rates, which has translated into higher price multiples on equities, is abating as interest rates are now between zero and 1.5% in much of the developed world, out to 10 years of maturity. As a result, we believe that strong equity returns will need to come from idiosyncratic sources.
Performance for the Fund was primarily driven by the top three holdings in the Fund, Apyx Medical Corp., Texas Pacific Land Corp., and Fitlife Brands Inc., which appreciated sharply in the first half of the year, largely driven by strong operational performance. Apyx continues to meaningfully grow revenues, primarily in the cosmetic surgery end markets, while seeking approvals for new applications for their plasma heating technology. This includes a recent FDA filing for dermal resurfacing applications, which will open a substantial new addressable market if successful. Texas Pacific completed a corporate reorganization earlier this year, becoming a corporation from a trust. This will facilitate the modernization of the company in many aspects, while promoting corporate governance and transparency. The company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the recovery in energy markets and the concentration of U.S. growth in the Permian Basin. Fitlife Brands continues to grow revenues at incrementally higher profit margins, largely due to a business shift towards on-line sales. The newly focused (and profitable) business model facilitated this stock being listed on the OTCQX Market, which has higher financial and reporting requirements compared to its previous OTC Pink Market listing.
These companies all have distinct business drivers, which we believe will supersede broader market influences on their performance over the fullness of time. In our search for non-correlated investments, we have also begun to add private market investments. This has included a company involved in the consolidation of global financial exchanges, a company developing technology to facilitate institutional investment in diamonds, and a pooled vehicle investing in a specific cryptocurrency. These positions represent a small portion of our overall net asset value ("NAV"), but we believe that they have the potential to contribute meaningfully to performance over time. We believe that value accretive private investments, which are generally unavailable to public market investors, have the potential to narrow or even eliminate the Fund's public market price discount to NAV.
As previously mentioned, the record low interest rates and concomitant high valuations assigned to various risk assets result in fewer attractive investment opportunities in aggregate. We have responded to this challenge by allowing the portfolio to concentrate itself and maintaining a robust cash balance for future investments. We believe that this is the optimal strategy for building NAV over the long term and are currently working on a variety of new investment opportunities for future portfolio inclusion.
Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC
1
RENN FUND, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 (UNAUDITED)
Shares or
Principal
Amount
Company
Cost
Value
MONEY MARKET FUNDS - 25.69%
83,777
Fidelity Government Cash
Reserves Portfolio -
$ 83,777
$ 83,777
Institutional Class, 0.01% �
4,023,308
Fidelity Investment
Money Market Funds
Government Portfolio -
4,023,308
4,023,308
Institutional Class, 0.01% �
Total Money Market Funds ����
4,107,085
4,107,085
CONVERTIBLE BONDS - 0.00%
Oil and Gas - 0.00%
1,000,000
PetroHunter Energy
Corporation 8.50%
Maturity 12/31/2014(1)(2)(6) ��
727,396
-
Total Convertible Bonds ���������
-
COMMON EQUITIES - 73.96%
Accomodations - 0.39%
3,500
Civeo Corp.(2) ������������������������
112,727
62,300
Aerospace & Defense - 0.03%
20
Boeing Co.(2) ��������������������������
2,892
4,791
Asset Management - 0.04%
155
Associated Capital Group,
6,583
6,023
Inc. - Class A ���������������������
50
Gamco Investors, Inc. �����������
1,262
1,255
7,845
7,278
Diversified Financial Services - 0.21%
1,800
Galaxy Digital Holdings
11,355
33,746
Ltd.(2)(4) ������������������������������
Marine Shipping - 0.08%
300
Clarkson PLC(4) ���������������������
11,037
13,238
Metal Mining - 5.05%
580
Franco-Nevada Corp. ������������
52,701
84,141
18,478
Mesabi Trust ��������������������������
445,826
654,119
1,560
Wheaton Precious Metals
42,187
68,749
Corp. ����������������������������������
540,714
807,009
Medicinal Chemicals and Botanical Products - 4.59%
19,307
FitLife Brands, Inc.(2) ������������
9,131,688
733,666
Shares or
Principal
Amount
Company
Cost
Value
COMMON EQUITIES - 73.96% (Continued)
Oil and Gas - 20.32%
808,445
PetroHunter Energy
$ 101,056
$
-
Corporation(1)(2)(6) ��������������
16,300
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.(4) �����
144,168
197,373
1,908
Texas Pacific Land Trust �������
1,079,739
3,052,304
1,324,963
3,249,677
Other Financial Investment Activities - 0.00%
1
Morgan Group
16
5
Holding Co.(2) ��������������������
Securities and Commodity Exchanges - 0.81%
240
Intercontinental
22,252
28,488
Exchange, Inc. �������������������
14,000
Miami International
105,000
101,500
Holdings, Inc.(1)(2)(3) ������������
127,252
129,988
Securities, Commodity Contracts, and Other Financial
Investments and Related Activities - 1.19%
5,460
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust(2)�������
66,830
162,763
60
Grayscale Ethereum Trust(2)���
3,827
2,429
1,189
Grayscale Litecoin
24,992
24,802
Trust(1)(2)(5)���������������������������
95,649
189,994
Surgical & Medical Instruments & Apparatus - 39.65%
615,000
Apyx Medical Corp.(2) �����������
1,470,958
6,340,650
Technology Services - 1.60%
1,000
CACI International, Inc. -
226,814
255,120
Class A. (2) �������������������������
Total Common Equities ����������
11,827,462
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS - 0.05%
124
ProShares Short VIX Short-
4,195
6,888
Term Futures ETF(2) ����������
Total Exchange
Traded Funds �����������������������
4,195
6,888
PREFERRED STOCKS - 0.31%
8,333
Diamond Standard,
50,000
50,000
Inc.(1)(2)(3) ����������������������������
Total Preferred Stocks ������������
50,000
See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.
2
RENN FUND, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS (CONTINUED) AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 (UNAUDITED)