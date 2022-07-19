Log in
    RCG   US7597201059

RENN FUND, INC.

(RCG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  11:11 2022-07-19 am EDT
2.245 USD   +2.05%
RENN FUND : 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting Proxy Card
PU
03/10RENN Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/03RENN FUND : 9/30/2021 Quarterly Schedule of Portfolio Holdings
PU
RENN Fund : 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting Proxy Card

07/19/2022 | 11:34am EDT
ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

RENN FUND, INC.

September 15, 2022

GO GREEN

e-Consent makes it easy to go paperless. With e-Consent. you can quickly access your proxy material, statements and other eligible documents online, while reducing costs, clutter and paper waste. Enroll today via www.amstock.com to enjoy online access.

NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL

The Notice of Meeting, proxy statement and proxy card are available at [ https://horizonkinetics.com/investment-strategies/renn-fund-inc-nyse-rcg/ ]

Please sign, date and mail

your proxy card in the

envelope provided as soon

as possible.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE FOR EACH OF THE PROPOSALS AND NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR SET FORTH BELOW.

PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE

1. To elect Russell Cleveland as a Class Three Director of RENN Fund, Inc., (the "Fund"), for a term of three (3) years or until his successor is elected and qualified.

2. To elect Murray Stahl as a Class Three Director of RENN Fund, Inc., (the "Fund"), for a term of three (3) years or until his successor is elected and qualified.

3. To ratify the appointment by the Fund's Board of Directors of Tait, Weller & Baker LLP, as the auditor for the Fund for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

THIS PROXY IS REVOCABLE AND WILL BE VOTED AS DIRECTED BY THE UNDERSIGNED HEREIN; where no choice is specified, it will be voted FOR each of the Proposals and nominees set forth above.

Disclaimer

RENN Fund Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
