RENN Fund : 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting Proxy Card
07/19/2022 | 11:34am EDT
ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF
RENN FUND, INC.
September 15, 2022
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE FOR EACH OF THE PROPOSALS AND NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR SET FORTH BELOW.
1. To elect Russell Cleveland as a Class Three Director of RENN Fund, Inc., (the "Fund"), for a term of three (3) years or until his successor is elected and qualified.
2. To elect Murray Stahl as a Class Three Director of RENN Fund, Inc., (the "Fund"), for a term of three (3) years or until his successor is elected and qualified.
3. To ratify the appointment by the Fund's Board of Directors of Tait, Weller & Baker LLP, as the auditor for the Fund for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
THIS PROXY IS REVOCABLE AND WILL BE VOTED AS DIRECTED BY THE UNDERSIGNED HEREIN; where no choice is specified, it will be voted FOR each of the Proposals and nominees set forth above.
Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or guardian, please give full title as such.
If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.
RENN FUND, INC.
FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The undersigned shareholder of RENN Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") acknowledges receipt of the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Fund and hereby appoints Murray Stahl and Jay Kesslen, and each of them, and each with full power of substitution, to act as attorneys and proxies for the undersigned to vote all the shares of common stock of the Fund which the undersigned is entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Fund to be held in person or via virtual format conducted via live audio webcast online on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, and at all postponements or adjournments thereof, as indicated on this proxy. Such shares shall be voted as indicated with respect to the proposals listed on the reverse side hereof and on such other matters as may properly come before the meeting (or any postponements or adjournments thereof) pursuant to the proxy in their discretion and as they deem appropriate. If there are not enough votes to approve any Proposals at the Annual Meeting, the shareholders who are represented may adjourn the Annual Meeting to permit the further solicitation of proxies.