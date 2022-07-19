RENN Fund : 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting Proxy Statement

RENN FUND, INC. c/o Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC 470 Park Avenue South New York, NY 10016 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 SOLICITATION OF PROXIES To the Shareholders of RENN FUND, INC. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of RENN Fund, Inc., a Texas corporation (the "Fund"), will be held at the offices of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC, 470 Park Avenue South, 3rd Floor South, New York, NY 10016 on Thursday, September 15, 2022. The Annual Meeting will also be held in a virtual format conducted via live audio webcast for the following purposes: to elect Russell Cleveland as a Class Three Director of the Fund, who is to hold office for a term of three (3) years or until his successor is elected and qualified; to elect Murray Stahl as a Class Three Director of the Fund, who is to hold office for a term of three (3) years or until his successor is elected and qualified; to ratify the appointment by the Fund's Board of Directors of Tait, Weller & Baker LLP, as the auditor of the Fund for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022; to transact any and all other business that may properly be presented at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment(s). The close of business on July 18, 2022, has been fixed as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment. The enclosed proxy is being solicited on behalf of the Board. IMPORTANT NOTICE The Annual Meeting is currently scheduled to take place in person, however, out of an abundance of caution and to proactively deal with potential issues arising from the public health impact of Coronavirus- 19 ("COVID"), the Annual Meeting will also be held in a virtual format conducted via live audio webcast online. The Fund strongly encourages all shareholders who wish to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting to carefully follow the procedures described herein to ensure they can attend and participate in the Annual Meeting in person or virtually via live audio webcast online. In order to participate in the Annual Meeting, shareholders must register by following this link https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5573200564761165068.Once registered, an email will be sent containing instructions on how to join the webinar either through the Internet or an audio connection. We encourage all shareholders to register in advance for the Annual Meeting. Shareholders will be able to listen, vote, and submit questions from their home or from any location. Questions may also be submitted in advance and emailed to rennfund@horizonkinetics.com. We suggest all shareholders submit their votes well in advance of the Annual Meeting. You may vote your shares: (1) by telephone; (2) via the Internet; or (3) by completing, signing, dating, and returning the accompanying proxy card in the enclosed, self-addressed,postage-paid envelope. Specific instructions for

voting by telephone or via the Internet are on the accompanying proxy card. Prompt response by our shareholders will reduce the time and expense of solicitation. To ensure proper representation at the Annual Meeting, please complete, sign, date, and return the proxy card in the enclosed, self-addressed envelope. You may revoke your proxy at any time prior to the Annual Meeting. If you decide to attend the Annual Meeting virtually and wish to change your vote, you may do so by faxing your completed proxy card to 765-8730 at the Annual Meeting. Even if you vote your shares prior to the Annual Meeting, you still may attend the Annual Meeting either in person or virtually. By Order of the Board of Directors /s/ JAY KESSLEN Jay Kesslen Chief Compliance Officer New York, New York July 18, 2022 2

RENN FUND, INC. PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 SOLICITATION OF PROXIES This Proxy Statement is being furnished to the shareholders of RENN Fund, Inc., a Texas corporation (the "Fund"). The Fund's Board of Directors is soliciting proxies to be voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held at the offices of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC, 470 Park Avenue South, 3rd Floor South, New York, NY 10016 on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Standard time, and at any adjournment(s). The Annual Meeting will also be held in a virtual format conducted via live audio webcast. This Proxy Statement is being sent to Shareholders on or about July 26, 2022. The accompanying proxy card is designed to permit each shareholder to vote for or against, or to abstain from voting on, the proposals described in this Proxy Statement (collectively, the "Proposals"). When a shareholder's executed proxy card specifies a choice with respect to a voting matter, the shares will be voted accordingly. If no specifications are made, then the proxy will be voted by the persons serving as proxies at the Meeting FOR the Proposals: to elect Russell Cleveland as a Class Three Director of the Fund, who is to hold office for a term of three (3) years or until his successor is elected and qualified; to elect Murray Stahl as a Class Three Director of the Fund, who is to hold office for a term of three (3) years or until his successor is elected and qualified; to ratify the appointment by the Fund's Board of Directors of Tait, Weller & Baker LLP, as the auditor of the Fund for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022; to transact any and all other business that may properly be presented at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment(s). The Board of Directors encourages shareholders to participate in the Annual Meeting either in person or virtually by registering in advance through the following link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5573200564761165068 Once registered, an email will be sent containing instructions on how to join the webinar either through the Internet or an audio connection. Shareholders will be able to listen, vote, and submit questions from any location. Questions may also be submitted in advance and emailed to rennfund@horizonkinetics.com. Executing and returning the accompanying proxy card will not affect a shareholder's right to attend the Annual Meeting. Any shareholder who was given a proxy has the right to revoke it at any time before it is voted by giving written notice of revocation prior to the date of the meeting to Corporate Secretary, RENN Fund, Inc., c/o Horizon Kinetics Asset Management, LLC, 470 Park Avenue South, 3rd Floor South, New York, NY 10016, by executing and delivering a later-dated proxy. No revocation notice or later-dated proxy, however, will be effective until received by the Fund at, or prior to, the Annual Meeting. Revocation will not affect a vote on any matters taken prior to the receipt of the revocation. Mere in person or virtual attendance at the Annual Meeting will not by itself revoke the proxy. In addition to soliciting proxies by mail, officers and Directors of the Fund and officers, directors, and employees of the Adviser may solicit the return of proxies by personal interview, mail, telephone, and 3

facsimile. These persons will not receive additional compensation for their services but will be reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. After the date of this Proxy Statement, but prior to the date of the Annual Meeting, the Fund may engage a proxy solicitation firm at a cost to be negotiated but paid for by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. Brokerage houses and other custodians, nominees, and fiduciaries will be requested by the Fund to forward solicitation material to the beneficial owners of shares. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC will pay all costs of solicitation. You may obtain copies of the Fund's proxy materials and of its Annual Shareholders Report for the year ended December 31, 2021, from the Fund's website at https://horizonkinetics.com/products/closed- end-funds/renn/or you may call American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, our transfer agent, at (800) 937-5449, and request that a copy be mailed to you free of charge. The Fund's principal offices are located at 470 Park Avenue South, 3rd Floor South, New York, New York 10016, which is the current address of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. Shareholders will be allowed entry into this location or may participate virtually at the Annual Meeting by following the instructions contained herein. PURPOSES OF THE MEETING At the Annual Meeting, Shareholders will consider and vote upon the following matters: to elect Russell Cleveland as a Class Three Director of the Fund, who is to hold office for a term of three (3) years or until his successor is elected and qualified; to elect Murray Stahl as a Class Three Director of the Fund, who is to hold office for a term of three (3) years or until his successor is elected and qualified; to ratify the appointment by the Fund's Board of Directors of Tait, Weller & Baker LLP, as the auditor of the Fund for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022; to transact any and all other business that may properly be presented at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment(s). RECORD DATE AND SHARE OWNERSHIP The close of business on July 18, 2022, has been fixed as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournment. At the close of business on July 14, 2022, the Fund had outstanding 7,015,785 shares of common stock held by approximately 342 registered owners and 1,390 beneficial owners. QUORUM REQUIRED A quorum must be present at the Annual Meeting for any business to be conducted. The presence at the Annual Meeting, in person, virtually, or by proxy, of the holders of a majority of all the shares entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will constitute a quorum. Abstentions will be treated as shares present for quorum purposes. Shares held in street name for which the broker has not received voting instructions from the record holder and does not have discretionary authority to vote the shares on certain Proposals (which are considered "Broker Non-Votes" with respect to such Proposals) will be treated as shares present for quorum purposes. If a quorum is not present at the Annual Meeting, the shareholders who are represented may adjourn the Annual Meeting until a quorum is present. The persons named as proxies will vote those proxies for 4