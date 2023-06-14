RENN Fund : 3/30/2023 Quarterly Schedule of Portfolio Holdings

Big League Advance, LLC., Diamond Standard, Inc. and Miami International Holdings, Inc. are each currently a private company. These securities are illiquid and valued at fair value.

RENN Fund, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As of March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)

Investments in Affiliated Issuers

An affiliated issuer is an entity in which the Fund has ownership of at least 5% of the voting securities, or any investment which is advised or sponsored by the advisor. In this instance, affiliation is based on the fact that the Kinetics Spin-off and Corporate Restructuring Fund is advised by Horizon, the same Investment Advisor to the Fund. Issuers that are affiliates of the Fund at period-end are noted in the Fund's Schedule of Investments. Additional security purchases and the reduction of certain securities shares outstanding of existing portfolio holdings that were not considered affiliated in prior years may result in the Fund owning in excess of 5% of the outstanding shares at period-end. The table below reflects transactions during the period with entities that are affiliates as of March 31, 2023 and may include acquisitions of new investments, prior year holdings that became affiliated during the period and prior period affiliated holdings that are no longer affiliated as of period-end.