RENN Fund : 3/30/2023 Quarterly Schedule of Portfolio Holdings

PetroHunter Energy Corporation 8.50% Maturity 12/31/2014(1)(2)(5)
540,225
-
Total Convertible Bonds
540,225
-
COMMON EQUITIES - 64.15%
Accomodations - 0.59%
4,050
Civeo Corp.(2)
149,418
83,633
Aerospace & Defense - 0.03%
20
Boeing Co.(2)
4,267
4,249
Asset Management - 1.21%
973
Associated Capital Group, Inc. - Class A
40,594
35,952
7,098
Gamco Investors, Inc.
189,620
134,507
230,214
170,459
Communication Services - 0.01%
100
Rumble, Inc.(2)
1,206
1,000
Hospitality - 0.26%
3,300
Carnival Corp.(2)
36,634
33,495
50
Royal Caribbean Ltd.(2)
2,940
3,265
39,574
36,760
Marine Shipping - 0.08%
300
Clarkson PLC(4)
16,197
11,436
Metal Mining - 4.45%
580
Franco-Nevada Corp.
83,192
84,564
18,650
Mesabi Trust
499,731
469,607
1,560
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
65,121
75,130
648,044
629,301
Medicinal Chemicals and Botanical Products - 9.14%
77,228
FitLife Brands, Inc.(2)
9,131,688
1,293,570
Oil and Gas - 28.15%
19,315
Permian Basin Royalty Trust
291,622
471,286
808,445
PetroHunter Energy Corporation(1)(2)(5)
101,056
-
16,300
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.(4)
206,969
258,098
100
Sabine Royalty Trust
8,002
7,181
1,908
Texas Pacific Land Corp.
1,079,739
3,245,546
1,687,388
3,982,111
Other Financial Investment Activities - 0.43%
1
Morgan Group Holding Co.(2)
16
1
21,800
Urbana Corp.(4)
69,286
60,488
69,302
60,489
Real Estate - 0.47%
3,600
Tejon Ranch(2)
68,859
65,772
Securities and Commodity Exchanges - 1.80%
685
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
80,892
91,954
204
CME Group, Inc.
46,086
39,070
240
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
30,806
25,030
14,000
Miami International Holdings, Inc.(1)(2)(3)
105,000
98,980
262,784
255,034
Securities, Commodity Contracts, and Other Financial Investments and Related Activities -
0.83%
7,200
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust(2)
277,162
117,792
Live Sports (Spectator Sports) - 1.98%
5,091
Big League Advance, LLC.(1)(2)(3)
280,000
280,005
Surgical & Medical Instruments & Apparatus - 12.52%
615,000
Apyx Medical Corp.(2)
1,470,958
1,771,200
Technology Services - 2.20%
1,048
CACI International, Inc. - Class A.
(2)
296,485
310,501
Total Common Equities
14,633,546
9,073,311
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS - 0.06%
124
ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF(2)
7,201
7,905
Total Exchange Traded Funds
7,201
7,905
OPEN ENDED MUTUAL FUNDS - 0.12%
824
Kinetics Spin-Off and Corporate Restructuring Fund(6)
13,167
17,040
Total Open Ended Mutual Funds
13,167
17,040
PREFERRED STOCKS - 1.31%
30,966
Diamond Standard, Inc.(1)(2)(3)
185,798
185,798
Total Preferred Stocks
185,798
185,798
WARRANTS - 0.02%
Diamond Standard, Inc., Exercise Price: $9.00,
837
Expiration Date: January 15, 2026(1)(2)(3)
-
17
Miami International Holdings, Inc., Exercise Price: $7.50,
2,132
Expiration Date: March 31, 2026(1)(2)(3)
-
2,942
Total Warrants
-
2,959
TOTAL INVESTMENTS - 99.63%
$
20,185,944
$
14,093,022
OTHER ASSETS LESS LIABILITIES - 0.37%
52,778
NET ASSETS - 100.00%
$
14,145,800
Shares or Principal
Amount
Company
SECURITIES SOLD SHORT - 0.00%
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS - 0.00%
(13)
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares ETF
(14)
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares ETF(2)
(17)
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF(2)
(11)
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF(2)
Total Exchange Traded Funds
EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES - 0.00%
(5)
iPath Series B S&P VIX Short-Term Futures ETN(2)
Total Exchange Traded Funds
TOTAL SECURITIES SOLD SHORT - 0.00%
Proceeds
Value
$
(213)
$
(140)
(135)
(83)
(1,160)
(79)
(109)
(100)
(1,617)
(402
)
$
(245)
$
(225)
(245)
(225
)
$
(1,862
)
$
(626
)
See Annual Report Note 5 - Fair Value Measurements.
Non-IncomeProducing.
Big League Advance, LLC., Diamond Standard, Inc. and Miami International Holdings, Inc. are each currently a private company. These securities are illiquid and valued at fair value.
Foreign security denominated in U.S. Dollars.
The PetroHunter Energy Corporation ("PetroHunter") securities are in bankruptcy. The securities are valued at fair value.
Affiliated security, given that the security is managed by the same Investment Advisor as the Fund.
RENN Fund, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
As of March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)
Investments in Affiliated Issuers
An affiliated issuer is an entity in which the Fund has ownership of at least 5% of the voting securities, or any investment which is advised or sponsored by the advisor. In this instance, affiliation is based on the fact that the Kinetics Spin-off and Corporate Restructuring Fund is advised by Horizon, the same Investment Advisor to the Fund. Issuers that are affiliates of the Fund at period-end are noted in the Fund's Schedule of Investments. Additional security purchases and the reduction of certain securities shares outstanding of existing portfolio holdings that were not considered affiliated in prior years may result in the Fund owning in excess of 5% of the outstanding shares at period-end. The table below reflects transactions during the period with entities that are affiliates as of March 31, 2023 and may include acquisitions of new investments, prior year holdings that became affiliated during the period and prior period affiliated holdings that are no longer affiliated as of period-end.