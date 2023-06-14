Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  RENN Fund, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RCG   US7597201059

RENN FUND, INC.

(RCG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  01:58:41 2023-06-13 pm EDT
1.820 USD   +1.11%
RENN Fund : 3/30/2023 Quarterly Schedule of Portfolio Holdings

Richardson Wealth Advisors Honoured on List of Canada's Top Women Advisors

Rf capital reports aua of $36 billion for march 2023 and adds three new advisors

RENN Fund : 3/30/2023 Quarterly Schedule of Portfolio Holdings

06/14/2023 | 10:54am EDT
FilePoint®

Form Type:

Period:

Sequence: 1

Document Name: fp0083666-1_nportex.htm

RENN Fund, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments

As of March 30, 2023 (Unaudited)

Shares or Principal

Amount

Company

Cost

Value

MONEY MARKET FUNDS - 33.97%

85,656

Fidelity Government Cash Reserves Portfolio - Institutional Class, 4.51%

$

85,656

$

85,656

4,720,353

Fidelity Investment Money Market Funds Government Portfolio - Institutional Class, 4.72%

4,720,352

4,720,352

Total Money Market Funds

4,806,008

4,806,008

CONVERTIBLE BONDS - 0.00%

Oil and Gas - 0.00%

1,000,000

PetroHunter Energy Corporation 8.50% Maturity 12/31/2014(1)(2)(5)

540,225

-

Total Convertible Bonds

540,225

-

COMMON EQUITIES - 64.15%

Accomodations - 0.59%

4,050

Civeo Corp.(2)

149,418

83,633

Aerospace & Defense - 0.03%

20

Boeing Co.(2)

4,267

4,249

Asset Management - 1.21%

973

Associated Capital Group, Inc. - Class A

40,594

35,952

7,098

Gamco Investors, Inc.

189,620

134,507

230,214

170,459

Communication Services - 0.01%

100

Rumble, Inc.(2)

1,206

1,000

Hospitality - 0.26%

3,300

Carnival Corp.(2)

36,634

33,495

50

Royal Caribbean Ltd.(2)

2,940

3,265

39,574

36,760

Marine Shipping - 0.08%

300

Clarkson PLC(4)

16,197

11,436

Metal Mining - 4.45%

580

Franco-Nevada Corp.

83,192

84,564

18,650

Mesabi Trust

499,731

469,607

1,560

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

65,121

75,130

648,044

629,301

Medicinal Chemicals and Botanical Products - 9.14%

77,228

FitLife Brands, Inc.(2)

9,131,688

1,293,570

Oil and Gas - 28.15%

19,315

Permian Basin Royalty Trust

291,622

471,286

808,445

PetroHunter Energy Corporation(1)(2)(5)

101,056

-

16,300

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.(4)

206,969

258,098

100

Sabine Royalty Trust

8,002

7,181

1,908

Texas Pacific Land Corp.

1,079,739

3,245,546

1,687,388

3,982,111

FilePoint®

Form Type:

Period:

Sequence: 2

Document Name: fp0083666-1_nportex.htm

Other Financial Investment Activities - 0.43%

1

Morgan Group Holding Co.(2)

16

1

21,800

Urbana Corp.(4)

69,286

60,488

69,302

60,489

Real Estate - 0.47%

3,600

Tejon Ranch(2)

68,859

65,772

Securities and Commodity Exchanges - 1.80%

685

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

80,892

91,954

204

CME Group, Inc.

46,086

39,070

240

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

30,806

25,030

14,000

Miami International Holdings, Inc.(1)(2)(3)

105,000

98,980

262,784

255,034

Securities, Commodity Contracts, and Other Financial Investments and Related Activities -

0.83%

7,200

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust(2)

277,162

117,792

Live Sports (Spectator Sports) - 1.98%

5,091

Big League Advance, LLC.(1)(2)(3)

280,000

280,005

Surgical & Medical Instruments & Apparatus - 12.52%

615,000

Apyx Medical Corp.(2)

1,470,958

1,771,200

Technology Services - 2.20%

1,048

CACI International, Inc. - Class A.

(2)

296,485

310,501

Total Common Equities

14,633,546

9,073,311

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS - 0.06%

124

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF(2)

7,201

7,905

Total Exchange Traded Funds

7,201

7,905

OPEN ENDED MUTUAL FUNDS - 0.12%

824

Kinetics Spin-Off and Corporate Restructuring Fund(6)

13,167

17,040

Total Open Ended Mutual Funds

13,167

17,040

PREFERRED STOCKS - 1.31%

30,966

Diamond Standard, Inc.(1)(2)(3)

185,798

185,798

Total Preferred Stocks

185,798

185,798

WARRANTS - 0.02%

Diamond Standard, Inc., Exercise Price: $9.00,

837

Expiration Date: January 15, 2026(1)(2)(3)

-

17

Miami International Holdings, Inc., Exercise Price: $7.50,

2,132

Expiration Date: March 31, 2026(1)(2)(3)

-

2,942

Total Warrants

-

2,959

TOTAL INVESTMENTS - 99.63%

$

20,185,944

$

14,093,022

OTHER ASSETS LESS LIABILITIES - 0.37%

52,778

NET ASSETS - 100.00%

$

14,145,800

FilePoint®

Form Type:

Period:

Sequence: 3

Document Name: fp0083666-1_nportex.htm

Shares or Principal

Amount

Company

SECURITIES SOLD SHORT - 0.00%

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS - 0.00%

(13)

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares ETF

(14)

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares ETF(2)

(17)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF(2)

(11)

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF(2)

Total Exchange Traded Funds

EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES - 0.00%

(5)

iPath Series B S&P VIX Short-Term Futures ETN(2)

Total Exchange Traded Funds

TOTAL SECURITIES SOLD SHORT - 0.00%

Proceeds

Value

$

(213)

$

(140)

(135)

(83)

(1,160)

(79)

(109)

(100)

(1,617)

(402

)

$

(245)

$

(225)

(245)

(225

)

$

(1,862

)

$

(626

)

  1. See Annual Report Note 5 - Fair Value Measurements.
  2. Non-IncomeProducing.
  3. Big League Advance, LLC., Diamond Standard, Inc. and Miami International Holdings, Inc. are each currently a private company. These securities are illiquid and valued at fair value.
  4. Foreign security denominated in U.S. Dollars.
  5. The PetroHunter Energy Corporation ("PetroHunter") securities are in bankruptcy. The securities are valued at fair value.
  6. Affiliated security, given that the security is managed by the same Investment Advisor as the Fund.

FilePoint®

Form Type:

Period:

Sequence: 4

Document Name: fp0083666-1_nportex.htm

RENN Fund, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As of March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)

Investments in Affiliated Issuers

An affiliated issuer is an entity in which the Fund has ownership of at least 5% of the voting securities, or any investment which is advised or sponsored by the advisor. In this instance, affiliation is based on the fact that the Kinetics Spin-off and Corporate Restructuring Fund is advised by Horizon, the same Investment Advisor to the Fund. Issuers that are affiliates of the Fund at period-end are noted in the Fund's Schedule of Investments. Additional security purchases and the reduction of certain securities shares outstanding of existing portfolio holdings that were not considered affiliated in prior years may result in the Fund owning in excess of 5% of the outstanding shares at period-end. The table below reflects transactions during the period with entities that are affiliates as of March 31, 2023 and may include acquisitions of new investments, prior year holdings that became affiliated during the period and prior period affiliated holdings that are no longer affiliated as of period-end.

Change in

Value

Unrealized

Beginning

Sales

Net Realized

Appreciation

Value End of

Name of Issuer and Title of Issue

of Period

Purchases

Proceeds

Gain (Loss)

(Depreciation)

Period

Kinetics Spin-off and Corporate

Restructuring Fund

$

17,189

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(149)

$

17,040

Total

$

17,189

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(149)

$

17,040

Shares

Beginning

Sales

Shares End of

Name of Issuer and Title of Issue

of Period

Purchases

Proceeds

Stock Split

Period

Kinetics Spin-off and Corporate

Restructuring Fund

824

-

-

-

824

Total

824

-

-

-

824

Disclaimer

RENN Fund Inc. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 14:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
