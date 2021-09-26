Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Reno De Medici S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    RM   IT0001178299

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.

(RM)
  Report
Reno De Medici S p A : Communication on behalf of Cascades Inc.

09/26/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Cascades Inc.

Telephone: 819-363-5100

404 Marie-Victorin Blvd., P.O. Box 30

Fax: 819-363-5155

Kingsey Falls, Québec J0A 1B0

Canada

www.cascades.com

CASCADES ANNOUNCES THAT THE SALE OF ITS EQUITY INTEREST

IN RdM GROUP WILL BE COMPLETED IN Q4 2021

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, September 26, 2021 - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) announces that the sale

of its equity interest in Reno de Medici S.p.A. (BIT: RM) is now expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, versus previous expectations that it would close in the third quarter. The transaction is subject to the customary closing conditions, including the required merger control approvals.

- 30 -

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,700 women and men in 85 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet.

Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Media:

Investors

Hugo D'Amours

Jennifer Aitken, MBA

Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and

Director, Investor Relations

Sustainable Development

Cascades

Cascades

514-282-2697

819-363-5164

jennifer_aitken@cascades.com

hugo_damours@cascades.com

Disclaimer

Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 26 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 19:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
