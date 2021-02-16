Log in
Reno De Medici S p A : FY 2020 Results Investor call

02/16/2021 | 08:25am EST
FY2020 Results - Investor call

Milan, 15 February2021

AGENDA

  • 1 FY 2020 Financial Results

  • 2 Final Remarks

Michele Bianchi - CEO

Luca Rizzo - CFO

FY2020 AT A GLANCE

EBITDA margin improved in both business segments

Favorable external drivers both in WLC and FBBDemand: flat in WLC and stronger in FBB

Slight increase in volumes (+0.8%)

Decrease in selling prices in FY 2020 compared to FY 2019

Lower raw materials costs both for recycled and pulp

Lower cost of energy

Solid market position

Efficiency and synergy plan boosting a favorable scenario both in demand and input costs

EBITDA margin at 12.3%

(vs. 10.3% in FY 2019)

High increase in NET PROFIT +115.1%

(€33.6m vs. €15.6 in FY 2019)

Higher spread

Decrease in selling prices lower than the decrease in input costs

Decrease in NFD

(from €52m at December 31, 2019 to €8.9m at December 31, 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

*2019-2020 ROCE included the write-down of the fixed assets of La Rochette mill for €13.2m. Without these write-downs, ROCE would have been 17.56% at December 31, 2020 and 13% at December 31, 2019.

*Net Debt as 31 December 2020 includes €15.6m liabilities due to the adoption of the new IFRS 16 "Leases".

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 13:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 681 M 828 M 828 M
Net income 2020 32,4 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net Debt 2020 16,7 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 1,24%
Capitalization 441 M 535 M 536 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 732
Free-Float 42,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,35 €
Last Close Price 1,17 €
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michele Bianchi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Rizzo Chief Financial Officer
Éric Laflamme Chairman
Laura Guazzoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Giulio Antonello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.21.03%535
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-1.09%19 332
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC11.99%13 252
MONDI PLC8.90%12 625
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-3.43%12 540
WESTROCK COMPANY1.63%11 658
