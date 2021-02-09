Reno De Medici S p A : Frankfurt European Midcap Event

Frankfurt - European Midcap Event
AGENDA
-
Strengths
-
Proposed acquisition of Paprinsa
-
Environmental performance
-
Delivering on Strategy
-
RDM Shares
|
Michele Bianchi - CEO
|
Luca Rizzo - CFO
2
PROXIMITY TO CUSTOMERS IS KING IN THESE DAYS
A MULTI-COUNTRY PLATFORM
Total production capacity 1.27 M tons/y
Four assets with capacity over 200 k tons/y
Santa Giustina plant
LRO - FBB (GC) 165k tons
Paprinsa - WLC (GT/GD, Liner)
140k tons
Acquisition signed on September 30, 2020. Closing is expected non later than March 31, 2020.
BLE -WLC (GD/GT) 110k tons
ARN - WLC (Liner) 220k tons
OVA - WLC (Specialties)
95k tons
SGS - WLC (GD/GT/Liner) 260k tons
VSL - WLC (Liner) 220k tons
BCN - WLC & FBB (GT/GD, Liner; GC) 200k tons
WLC
White Lined Chipboard
Based on recycled fibers
No. of mills: 6
Production capacity: 1.1 mn tons/p.a. equal to 87%
FBB
Folding Boxboard
Based on virgin fibers
No. of mills: 1
Production capacity: 0.165 mn tons/p.a. equal to 13%
Headquarters in Milan
Mill
3
|
|
PORTFOLIO
|
RECYCLED FIBRES (WLC)
|
|
Price
|
|
|
Eco friendly image
|
|
RECYCLED BOARD (GD)
|
LINER
|
SPECIALTIES
|
|
|
|
Sport/toys
|
Hardware
|
Textile / shoes
|
Software
|
Food
|
Paper Goods
|
Display
|
Detergents
|
|
Microflute laminate
|
|
Beverage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall economic trend along with specific drivers:
|
|
Brand recognition
|
Brand recognition
|
Luxury package
|
E-commerce
|
Microcorrugated
|
|
Plastic substitution
|
Growing market (+11% from 2015
|
|
Care for planet
|
to 2018)
|
|
Changes in lifestyles
|
|
|
|
|
VIRGIN FIBRES (FBB)
Printability
Bulk & Stiffness
VIRGIN BOARD (GC)
Pharmaceuticals
Beauty & Health care
Food
Retail
Bakery
Overall economic trend
Brand recognition
Changes in lifestyles
4
