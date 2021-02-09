Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Reno De Medici S.p.A.    RM   IT0001178299

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.

(RM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reno De Medici S p A : Frankfurt European Midcap Event

02/09/2021 | 03:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Frankfurt - European Midcap Event

9 February 2021

AGENDA

  1. Strengths
  2. Proposed acquisition of Paprinsa
  3. Environmental performance
  1. Delivering on Strategy
  2. RDM Shares

Michele Bianchi - CEO

Luca Rizzo - CFO

2

PROXIMITY TO CUSTOMERS IS KING IN THESE DAYS

A MULTI-COUNTRY PLATFORM

Total production capacity 1.27 M tons/y

Four assets with capacity over 200 k tons/y

Santa Giustina plant

LRO - FBB (GC) 165k tons

Paprinsa - WLC (GT/GD, Liner)

140k tons

Acquisition signed on September 30, 2020. Closing is expected non later than March 31, 2020.

BLE -WLC (GD/GT) 110k tons

ARN - WLC (Liner) 220k tons

OVA - WLC (Specialties)

95k tons

SGS - WLC (GD/GT/Liner) 260k tons

VSL - WLC (Liner) 220k tons

BCN - WLC & FBB (GT/GD, Liner; GC) 200k tons

WLC

White Lined Chipboard

Based on recycled fibers

No. of mills: 6

Production capacity: 1.1 mn tons/p.a. equal to 87%

FBB

Folding Boxboard

Based on virgin fibers

No. of mills: 1

Production capacity: 0.165 mn tons/p.a. equal to 13%

Headquarters in Milan

Mill

3

PORTFOLIO

RECYCLED FIBRES (WLC)

Price

Eco friendly image

RECYCLED BOARD (GD)

LINER

SPECIALTIES

Sport/toys

Hardware

Textile / shoes

Software

Food

Paper Goods

Display

Detergents

Microflute laminate

Beverage

Overall economic trend along with specific drivers:

Brand recognition

Brand recognition

Luxury package

E-commerce

Microcorrugated

Plastic substitution

Growing market (+11% from 2015

Care for planet

to 2018)

Changes in lifestyles

VIRGIN FIBRES (FBB)

Printability

Bulk & Stiffness

VIRGIN BOARD (GC)

Pharmaceuticals

Beauty & Health care

Food

Retail

Bakery

Overall economic trend

Brand recognition

Changes in lifestyles

4

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 08:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
02/08RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Frankfurt European Midcap Event
PU
01/28RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Conversion option of convertible saving shares into ordin..
PU
2020RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Calendar of Corporate Events scheduled for 2021
PU
2020RENO DE MEDICI S P A : The Spanish Antitrust Authority authorizes the acquisitio..
PU
2020RENO DE MEDICI S P A : European Midcap Event - Madrid
PU
2020RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Notice of Call of the Shareholders' Meeting of December 1..
PU
2020RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Interim Report 30.09.2020
PU
2020RENO DE MEDICI S P A : The Board of Directors approves the Interim Report at Sep..
PU
2020RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Virtual STAR Conference
PU
2020RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Outcome of exercise of conversion option of convertible s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 681 M 822 M 822 M
Net income 2020 32,4 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
Net Debt 2020 16,7 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Yield 2020 1,26%
Capitalization 431 M 519 M 521 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 732
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reno De Medici S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,35 €
Last Close Price 1,15 €
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michele Bianchi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Rizzo Chief Financial Officer
Éric Laflamme Chairman
Laura Guazzoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Giulio Antonello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.18.35%519
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-5.41%18 487
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC8.73%12 756
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-3.34%12 552
MONDI PLC4.51%11 666
WESTROCK COMPANY-1.86%11 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ